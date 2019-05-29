Film
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
leonardo dicaprio toronto

Leonardo DiCaprio will be filming a movie in Toronto late this year

Hollywood heartthrob, environmental crusader and my 12-year-old self's imaginary boyfriend Leonardio DiCaprio is going to be spending a significant amount of time in Toronto this fall — enough time, perhaps, to meet and fall in love with a local writer.

All we know for certain at this point is that Guillermo del Toro, the man behind that fish sex movie (among other award-winning films), has once again chosen our home and native land as a backdrop for one of his masterpieces, and that DiCaprio will be involved.

Variety reported late last month that the Oscar-winning filmmaker was "in negotiations" with the Oscar-winning actor to potentially star in an upcoming remake of the 1947 film noir Nightmare Alley.

HN Entertainment reported on Tuesday that things have now progressed to the point of setting production dates: The film will be shooting in Toronto between September 30 and January 28

DiCaprio is said to have been cast in the film's leading role as Stanton Carlisle — "an ambitious young con-man who teams up with a female psychiatrist who is even more corrupt than he is," according to Variety.

Catch him if you can.

Walt Disney Television

