The Welcome to Toronto sign just got an essential update

Move over, Drake. Toronto is now officially known as the fish sex movie city.

Last Sunday's Oscars ceremony saw Toronto get a few shout outs from filmmakers, most notably Guillermo del Toro whose film The Shape of Water took home the top prize the night.

Now it seems Toronto is no longer known for the iconic CN Tower, or it's thriving hip hop scene, or even it's undying raccoon love.

No, we're the city where the fish sex movie was filmed, as clearly stipulated in the new Welcome to Toronto sign someone so graciously took the liberty of updating.

The film revolves around a love story about a very jacked fish-man and a janitor who must save the fish dude from a bad guy with gross fingers.

More important than the themes of interspecies love and how we can't help but destroy beautiful things, however, is that Toronto was the city where this so-called fish sex movie was filmed.

Thanks to Toronto's ever-growing filmmaking industry, hopefully we will see more sexy fishy movies made here in the future.