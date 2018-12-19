Toronto's first panoramic movie theatre opens this week

What could be better than watching Jason Momoa play a merman on the big screen? I'm glad you asked. The answer is "watching Jason Momoa play a merman on an even bigger big screen."

Kahl Drogo himself stars as Aquaman in the new, highly-anticipated Warner Bros. film of the same name and, beginning tomorrow, you'll be able to watch him do whatever Aquaman does (ride sharks, I think?) in panorama mode.

Canada's first-ever ScreenX auditorium is set to open on Thursday, December 20 at at Cineplex Cinemas Queensway in Toronto. Aquaman will be the only film on offer to start out, but Shazam! is expected to follow in April of 2019.

Aquaman & Shazam! to Be Screened in 270-Degree Panoramic Theatershttps://t.co/kP4UmsMZMd pic.twitter.com/E5I2Ha3gO0 — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) April 27, 2018

"ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that enables a 270-degree, panoramic movie-watching experience," reads a press release from Cineplex and the Korean technology CJ 4DPLEX.

"Using a proprietary system to expand the centre screen image to the side walls, ScreenX surrounds audiences with imagery beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen and provides them with a sense of being inside the movie."

Previous films converted into ScreenX panoramas include "The Meg", "The Nun" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."