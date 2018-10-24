Film
Tanya Mok
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
handmaids tale toronto

Handmaids spotted on Toronto streets this week

Film
Tanya Mok
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The handmaids are back in T.O., praise be. 

Sightings of red-cloaked actors around town mean that production is back on for the award-winning TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel. 

Likely taking advantage of Toronto's overcast fall weather to transform TDot into Gilead, Handmaid's Tale is shooting its third season for Hulu. 

People have already spotted cast and crew around Hamilton and even shooting on U of T's campus, by Robarts Library. 

No doubt this will be the first of many sightings of the crew and, under his eye, stars Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley and Alexis Bledel. 

Last year's shoot had the handmaids running around the city, white caps—I mean, wings—and all, especially around Artscape's Wychwood Barns

They also had those poor handmaids dashing around downtown under the eye of the Eyes to promote the second season. 

Expect to recognize more of Toronto when the show starts airing sometime next year. It might be a welcome distraction when things inevitably get gory and intense. Blessed be the fruit.

Lead photo by

@MossBrasil

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Handmaids spotted on Toronto streets this week

Toronto's old Paradise Theatre getting closer to its grand reveal

CBS Television Studios to open huge production centre in Toronto

Professor mistakenly plays porn in packed U of T lecture hall

10 must-see TIFF movies coming soon to a theatre near you

10 movies that missed the mark at TIFF

The 10 best movies at TIFF 2018

TIFF announces award winning films for 2018