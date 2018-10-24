Handmaids spotted on Toronto streets this week

The handmaids are back in T.O., praise be.

Sightings of red-cloaked actors around town mean that production is back on for the award-winning TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel.

Likely taking advantage of Toronto's overcast fall weather to transform TDot into Gilead, Handmaid's Tale is shooting its third season for Hulu.

People have already spotted cast and crew around Hamilton and even shooting on U of T's campus, by Robarts Library.

No doubt this will be the first of many sightings of the crew and, under his eye, stars Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley and Alexis Bledel.

Fotos das gravações da terceira temporada de The Handmaid's Tale em Toronto no Canadá! pic.twitter.com/YDTVwBh1Gm — Elisabeth Moss Brasil (@MossBrasil) October 22, 2018

Last year's shoot had the handmaids running around the city, white caps—I mean, wings—and all, especially around Artscape's Wychwood Barns.

They also had those poor handmaids dashing around downtown under the eye of the Eyes to promote the second season.

Expect to recognize more of Toronto when the show starts airing sometime next year. It might be a welcome distraction when things inevitably get gory and intense. Blessed be the fruit.