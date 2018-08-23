Drake is coming to TIFF this year

Drake may have left Toronto fans high and dry after postponing a concert in the city this week. But, his fans can rejoice knowing that he will be making an appearance at TIFF once again.

The In My Feelings singer will be dropping by to co-host a screening of Monsters and Men, a film showcasing the ongoing problem of police violence against communities of colour.

As always, Drake will not be the only famous face at the annual festival. TIFF also announced their "In Conversation With..." lineup.

The program, consisting of interviews with a star by someone from the industry, will feature Maggie Gyllenhaal, Hilary Swank, and Mahershala Ali.

As TIFF approaches in just a few short weeks, the event lineup is growing more and more jam-packed. Be prepared for the upcoming street closures as fans sprawl out trying to spot the stars.