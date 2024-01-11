A neurodivergent thrift store is coming to Toronto

A thrift pop-up is happening in Toronto this month and it features a lineup of all-neurodivergent vendors.

Thrift stores and pop-ups are a dime a dozen in the city, but Thriftism has a unique angle; it's held by a collective of queer and neurodiverse vendors to create a welcoming space for their community.

Running Friday to Sunday every weekend from the second weekend of January to the first weekend of February, the pop-up will feature goods from a number of local Toronto vendors, including Aesthetic Trash Vintage who operates a retail space out of Ed's Mercantile in the Annex.

You'll find a curated selection of clothes, accessories, and decor, as well as a $10-fill-a-bag bucket, where you can select as many pieces from the bucket that fit in your bag and only pay $10.

The event operates out of a cozy, comfortable space filled with great finds and good company, ensuring a safe and fun experience for everyone.

The event is held on the third floor of 134 Ossington, and is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.