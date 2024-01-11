A neurodivergent thrift store is coming to Toronto
A thrift pop-up is happening in Toronto this month and it features a lineup of all-neurodivergent vendors.
Thrift stores and pop-ups are a dime a dozen in the city, but Thriftism has a unique angle; it's held by a collective of queer and neurodiverse vendors to create a welcoming space for their community.
Running Friday to Sunday every weekend from the second weekend of January to the first weekend of February, the pop-up will feature goods from a number of local Toronto vendors, including Aesthetic Trash Vintage who operates a retail space out of Ed's Mercantile in the Annex.
@hellokittyl0vr Welcome to Thriftism🎀🫧⭐️ We are a queer group of thrifters hosting our first ever all neurodivergent Thrift Pop Up Shop in Toronto! @jaden @Livia @Jaiden @Aesthetic Trash Vintage 134 Ossington Ave. Floor 3 We will be selling clothing, accessories, knick knacks and more! Don’t miss out! 🧸 Mark your calendars: every weekend from 12-6pm Jan 12-14 Jan 19-21 Jan 26-28 Feb 2-4 #thrift #thrifted #thriftmarket #toronto #sellingclothes #neurodivergent ♬ A&W - Lana Del Rey
You'll find a curated selection of clothes, accessories, and decor, as well as a $10-fill-a-bag bucket, where you can select as many pieces from the bucket that fit in your bag and only pay $10.
The event operates out of a cozy, comfortable space filled with great finds and good company, ensuring a safe and fun experience for everyone.
The event is held on the third floor of 134 Ossington, and is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Fareen Karim
Join the conversation Load comments