10 holiday gift ideas for your significant other in Toronto

'Tis the season for holiday gift ideas! From physical items to consumables, to experiences, these gifts are sure to bring some joy to your significant other in Toronto no matter your budget.

Creed Three-Piece Eau De Parfum Holiday Gift Set

Already packaged in a gorgeous Creed gift box, this three-piece set from the holiday collection is sure to hit the mark with your partner. The set features Creed's most renowned fragrances: Aventus, Green Irish Tweed, and Silver Mountain Water.

Make Your Own Gin Experience at Spirit of York

Located in the historic Distillery District, Spirit of York offers this unique and hands-on experience bound to make for a date to remember. For $83.50 each, not only do you get to tour the gorgeous facilities and learn all about gin - you are also taught how to concoct, bottle, and label your own creation that you get to bring home with you.

Our Glowing Hearts LED Neon Heart Light

Our Glowing Hearts has both regular and mini-sized versions of these iconic hearts that you may have spotted in windows throughout the city. They range in price from $89.99 - $119.97 and come in a variety of colours.

Miraj Hammam Spa Couples Package at the Shangri-La

Treat yourself and your significant other to a couples' day at the Miraj Hammam Spa at the Shangri-La. You can indulge in a 60-minute visit for $457, or a 90-minute escape for $557. Each package includes Hammam & Gommage, a massage, and time in the Sultana Lounge.

Toronto Art Prints

These art prints from The Paperhood come in a variety of styles and feature neighbourhoods throughout the city. The prints come in two sizes, an 8x10 inch costing $30, with the 12x16 inch prints coming in at $40. You can purchase online or at their storefront location on Wiltshire Ave.

Montblanc Meisterstück Sartorial Leather Cardholder

This chic Montblanc cardholder offers both style and practicality for your loved one to carry around every day. Its design features the brand's emblem on the front, functional card slots, and an open pocket for secure storage of small items.

Detour Coffee Club Subscription

Detour Coffee offers a monthly coffee subscription for just $53.50 a month. With this gift, your significant other will receive two bags of curated coffee every month, delivered straight to their door.

Chocolate Tasting Experience at Soma Chocolate

This Toronto-based chocolate company makes some of the most indulgent confections in the city - and you can visit where the magic happens, but most importantly TASTE that magic. The visit will cost $25 per person - and there's even an option to add on a tasting of freshly spun gelato for just $4.50.

Province of Canada "Aut Lit" Shirts

For those cozy winter days and nights, get your significant other something luxurious and soft to lounge in. These chic new shirts are a collaboration between Province of Canada and Aut Lit Fine Linens and come in natural and navy, costing $52 each. They can be purchased online, or in their storefront at Queen St E and Carlaw.

Tickets to a Live Show

Treat your significant other to a night out at Crow's Theatre in Leslieville, where you can see the Canadian premiere of the multi-award-winning musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, starring an award-winning cast. The show has tickets available until January 7, ranging in price from $56.50 to $101.70.