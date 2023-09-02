A huge sneaker convention is coming to Toronto this month

Calling all sneaker heads! Sneaker Con 2023 will be touching down in Toronto this month for two days of buying, selling, and trading some of the most exclusive footwear in the world.

The premier sneaker show provides a massive space for sneaker fanatics and vendors to trade off sought-after kicks and top-tier streetwear.

Apart from browsing other people's impressive sneaker collections, you can also get your shoes authenticated by eBay experts, participate in live sneaker auctions, meet sneaker influencers, and win prizes.

The global convention is well known to attract its fair share of A-list celebrities and athletes, including Kevin Durant, PJ Tucker, and Dennis Rodman, so there's no telling who might pull up to this year's event in Toronto.

Tickets for the convention are currently on sale for $31.74 for a one-day pass or $52.24 for a two-day pass.

Sneaker Con 2023 will be taking place at the Enercare Centre (100 Princes' Boulevard) on Sept. 23 and 24 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.