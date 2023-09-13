Toronto getting huge new furniture store that's a stylish alternative to IKEA

If you're on the hunt for new contemporary furniture to spruce up your home, you'll want to keep furniture retailers Home Société and MUST on your radar, which are both due to open new stores in downtown Toronto soon.

The Quebec-headquartered brands operate under the G2MC company umbrella, which also brings together Jardin de Ville, Maison Corbeil and La Galerie du Meuble.

Signs are now up near the corner of Parliament and Adelaide indicating the two retail stores will be opening up at the base of the "Home on Power" condominium development.

According to Retail Insider, both of the retailers will have separate entrances to their stores.

Home Société and MUST both sell contemporary furniture including sleek sofas, unique bed frames, modern dining chairs, and chic decor which range in various price points from affordable to high-end.

In 2019, Home Société opened up a massive showroom in the Castlefield Design District that includes MUST furniture, as well as other renowned brands like Ligne Roset, Kartell, Jardin de Ville, Maison Corbeil, London Art, and Flou.

The two retailers will be opening their stores in the condo development in 2024.