Fashion & Style
Ben Okazawa
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Urban Mode toronto

Toronto furniture store is closing after 46 years

Fashion & Style
Ben Okazawa
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Urban Mode will officially close its doors this summer after 46 years in business. 

The furniture store, located near Queen and Bathurst, shared a statement on Instagram announcing the news and thanking customers for their support over the years.

The owner Myrlene Sundberg told blogTO that there isn't a date set in stone for their closure just yet, but that it will likely happen around the long weekend in August. 

She attributed the decision to close the store in part to the ever-shifting economy. "Costs have gone up, but [our] prices haven't gone up as much," she said.

"It's very difficult for the independent stores to operate in these 'Amazon-times' we live in."

Sundberg also said that she's still going to be designing when she can after the store closes.

Urban Mode will continue taking orders until their storefront closes, with a retirement sale on the horizon. 

Lead photo by

Google Creative Commons
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto furniture store is closing after 46 years

Toronto Blue Jays fans are angry over lack of team All-Star merch

How working together helped these queer artists find a place in Toronto's fashion community

Canadian streetwear store opening first Toronto location

Ontario company gets five-star reviews for putting human remains in their watches

Major retail stores and malls in Toronto open and closed on Canada Day 2023

Bed Bath & Beyond relaunching in Canada but there's a catch

People are selling cursed dolls in Toronto and here are the creepiest ones