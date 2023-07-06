Toronto furniture store is closing after 46 years

Urban Mode will officially close its doors this summer after 46 years in business.

The furniture store, located near Queen and Bathurst, shared a statement on Instagram announcing the news and thanking customers for their support over the years.

The owner Myrlene Sundberg told blogTO that there isn't a date set in stone for their closure just yet, but that it will likely happen around the long weekend in August.

She attributed the decision to close the store in part to the ever-shifting economy. "Costs have gone up, but [our] prices haven't gone up as much," she said.

"It's very difficult for the independent stores to operate in these 'Amazon-times' we live in."

Sundberg also said that she's still going to be designing when she can after the store closes.

Urban Mode will continue taking orders until their storefront closes, with a retirement sale on the horizon.