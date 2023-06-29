Fashion & Style
Alexa Gregoris
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy


Major retail stores and malls open and closed on Canada Day 2023

Many retail stores and shopping malls are closed on Canada Day 2023. But don't worry, a few will remain open for business on the national holiday.

Walmart will remain open across all locations, along with drugstores like Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall Pharmacy

Large chains like StaplesBest Buy, and Costco will be closed on July 1, but will be open the rest of the weekend. 

Other chains like Dollarama and Indigo will remain open the entire weekend.

For any houseware and automotive needs, Home Depot and Rona will be open under modified hours. However, Canadian Tire will remain closed on Canada Day and will open again July 2.  

WinnersHomesense, and Marshalls are all open for in-store shopping, and Marks Warehouse will be closed Canada Day and will reopen the following day. 

If you're planning to have a fun shopping day at the mall on Canada Day, you're in luck. Multiple malls will be open for business.

Malls open on Canada Day 2023 in Toronto

Other malls such as YorkdaleCF Sherway Gardens, Bayview VillageCF Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre and CF Shops at Don Mills will remain closed. 

Make sure to check in with your local stores and retail centres in advance to confirm hours of operation before heading out to shop. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
