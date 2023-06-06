TikTok influencer Sara Campz shares her favourite Toronto clothing stores

Sara Camposarcone, or Sara Campz as she's known by her 1.3 million TikTok followers, is a full-time content creator and stylist who is known for her unhinged, maximalist fashion choices.

Her eclectic and colourful style has landed her features in several international publications including the The New York Times, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, and Fashion.

Having done content creation as her full time job for nearly a year, Camposarcone recently joined the Toronto artist and talent management agency P1M.

In her introduction reel, she says that "creating content and helping others express themselves and feel confident is something that makes me the happiest I've ever been."

Dressing as creatively and uniquely as possible is how Camposarcone expresses herself. "I feel like every time I get dressed, especially if it's one of my crazier outfits. I ask myself how can I push this to the max? I feel like I'm always trying to like one up myself," she says.

Though she often thrifts to maintain sustainability in her wardrobe, she also incorporates the designs of international and local designers into her extravagant daily outfits.

One of her favourite Toronto designers is Evan Biddell, who Camposarcone modeled for in his Fashion Art Toronto runway show this spring/summer season.

"That was my first time walking on any kind of runway, so I was nervous, but it was so exhilarating," she says, noting how glad she was to share this experience with Biddell.

Want to know what other local brands are Camposarcone approved? When it comes to designers, she loves Dorian Who, Knix, Suburban Deviant, and Good for Sunday.

Otherwise Camposarcone largely shops vintage. Her favourite Toronto vintage shops include Mama Loves You, Coffee and Clothing, Black Market, Public Butter, 96 Tears Vintage, I Miss You Vintage, Ragdoll Vintage, Expo Vintage, Exile Vintage and Siberia Vintage.

When she isn't sourcing second hand pieces, she has a few go-to retail shops as well. Camposarcone likes Original Toronto because they have tons of Vivienne Westwood, lolita-core pieces, and irregular choice shoes.

She frequents The Latest Scoop for home decor, or Ease for small niche brands, candles and jewelry by small designers. When she's after luxury pieces she visits Uncle Studios.

Finally for a one stop shopping excursion, she favors Soop Soop– one of her absolute favourite Toronto shops.