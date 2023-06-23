Someone is selling TTC jackets like the one worn by Drake for over $1K

Drake was spotted wearing a vintage TTC jacket last week, which sent shockwaves through the city.

After the Instagram post, someone on Facebook Marketplace decided to try to cash in on the euphoria and posted two TTC jackets for sale just like the one Drake wore.

The asking price? $1,100 for two jackets.

R u serious? Ppl selling TTC jackets on Facebook because Drake wore one?!!😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uO7XaVXQvq — Nah (@missingMC21) June 21, 2023

The jacket itself, which is a vintage TTC conductor jacket, might become a must-have item for those loyal to Drake — and just maybe — loyal to their public transit commission.

But let's be honest, odds of the latter are highly unlikely.

However, the question does remain: what are the consequences when public service uniforms enter circulation in online spheres and then skyrocket in popularity?

I reached out TTC representatives to gain some insight on if there are any damage control programs in place to help prevent the selling of TTC uniforms in online markets.

Stuart Green, Senior Communication Specialist with the TTC, was able to provide insight on how the TTC is handling the current boom of desire for their merchandise and the act of selling TTC merch online.

"While we discourage this practice, there are no rules against it," says Green.

As for the TTC's official stance surrounding Drake's new look, Green — in a very official correspondence — stated that,

"Drake's continued hyping of the TTC is something we would NOT discourage."