Here's when the first new Zellers stores are opening in Ontario

Zellers is coming back from the dead in Canada this month after more than half a year of widespread hype and speculation — mostly about whether or not the evocative discount chain would relaunch its in-store restaurants.

We now know that The Skillet (or Zellers Family Restaurant, depending on your era) won't be making a comeback inside the HBC-owned brand's new physical shop-in-shop locations, all of which will live inside existing Hudson's Bay stores.

A food truck called "the Zellers Diner on Wheels" will start circulating, however, in just over a week when the company opens its first 12 outposts in Ontario and Alberta.

"Zellers is pleased to announce it will open its first locations within Hudson's Bay in Ontario and Alberta and launch its Zellers.ca e-commerce platform on March 23, 2023," wrote The Bay in a news release on Tuesday.

"We know Canadian shoppers are smart and savvy, and will be looking for both value and an elevated aesthetic in the products they shop us for. Instead of limited time sales or discounts, Zellers shoppers will know they are getting the best price, every day, no matter when they shop."

While 25 new locations are slated to open across Canada this year, the following stores will debut ahead of the rest on Thursday, March 23.

Ontario

Erin Mills Town Centre, Mississauga

Burlington Mall, Burlington

White Oaks Mall, London

Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines

Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

Rideau Centre, Ottawa

St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa

Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston

Alberta

Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton

Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat

Sunridge Mall, Calgary

As revealed by HBC when it announced the reboot in August, Zellers 2.0 will "tap into the nostalgia of the brand Canadians know and love," but with "a refreshed identity and a unique and exciting product assortment for families at everyday value."

These franken-Zeller stores inside The Bay will feature product categories, including housewares, kitchen and bath, accent furniture and home decor, organisation and storage, baby and kids toys and apparel, pets, and apparel basics for men and women.

Those who are more interested in scoring a classic Big Z Burger or hot chicken sandwich than buying towels will be pleased to note that the aforementioned Zellers Diner on Wheels food truck will be visiting different store locations "over the first opening days."

No word yet on the Zeddy Wheel situation, but a 90s kid can dream.