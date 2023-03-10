Canada ranks fifth in the world for country with the most tattoo regrets

If you sincerely wish that you'd never had gotten that butterfly and dolphin scene tattooed on your lower back, you're definitely not alone.

A new research study puts Canada pretty high on the list for having the most people who regret getting their tattoos.

Though not a scientific study, Preply analyzed the search demand for tattoo removal and corrections in each country through Google and ranked Canada as having the fifth most searches.

According to their list, Canada averages 98,520 annual searches for either removals or corrections. That's a lot of ex-girlfriend names to cover up.

The number one spot goes to the U.S. followed by Brazil, the U.K. and India. This data was collected in November 2022.

Toronto is known for some pretty great tattoo shops and some definite quirky tats, including Brock McLaughlin, who went viral in 2019 for his arm tattoo of Baby Yoda drinking a White Claw.

Don't forget this crazy experience, where pilot Jean-Francois Cloutier was inked by Toronto artist Glen Hartless as he flew a Glasair plane some 9,000 feet in the air.

Lucky for you, we also have a list of artists that are known for covering up bad tats, so you can live regret-free.