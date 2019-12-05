Toronto man's tattoo of Baby Yoda drinking White Claw is breaking the internet

A Toronto man has perfectly summed up 2019 with a tattoo that is getting a lot of divisive response.

Marketing strategist Brock McLaughlin took his love for both Disney Plus' Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian and American alcoholic seltzer sensation White Claw to new levels with a forearm tattoo of Baby Yoda drinking a grapefruit flavoured can of the stuff.

Ain’t no laws when baby yoda drinking claws.



To end 2019 I got a tattoo of Baby Yoda drinking White Claw.



— Baby Yoda's Baby Daddy (@brockmclaughlin) December 4, 2019

He posted the tattoo, done by Paul Wolk at Toronto's The Duchess Tattoo Shop, on Twitter yesterday with the caption "Ain't no laws when baby yoda drinking claws." It has since been liked and retweeted thousands of times.

"Baby Yoda and White Claw are some of my favourite things of 2019," McLaughlin says. "The only regret I have is not getting Baby Yoda with a Juul in his mouth."

Impassioned responses online range from calling the piece "already irrelevant" and asking "how do your parents still love you" to declarations of "I'm gonna get a tattoo of this guy who has a Baby Yoda tattoo" and "Truly wonderful, this tattoo is," which came from the official White Claw Twitter account itself.

Of the criticism, McLaughlin says "It's fine by me. You can't please everyone on the internet," adding that he also has permanent portraits of Harambe, the gorilla who took 2016 by storm, and a liger from Napoleon Dynamite.

Soup-sipping Baby Yoda — actually called "The Child" in the series — has proven himself nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, inspiring a slew of memes, merchandise, and yes, tattoos with his tiny squishable body, giant bat ears and all-around doe-eyed purity.

And White Claw has amassed a shockingly large and dedicated fan base thanks to an innovative marketing strategy and social media, among other things.

Pairing the two together is quintessentially 2019, so naturally, a lot of people are finding McLaughlin's homage to both an absolutely hilarious and perfect encapsulation of this year on the internet.