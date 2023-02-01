Helly Hansen recalls thousands of hoodies and sweaters in Canada

Tens of thousands of Helly Hansen brand sweaters and hoodies have been recalled by Health Canada due to flammability hazards.

"The affected products, which incorporate brushed cotton fabrics that have undergone a specific treatment, either do not or may not comply with the Textile Flammability Regulations," the federal agency said in a press release on Wednesday.

The total number of affected items sold in Canada is 128,680. They were all sold between August 2019 and 2022.

The recall includes 27 different models of clothing:

78380 – Manchester Graphic Hoodie

79243 – Kensington Zip Hoodie

79245 – Kensington Sweatshirt

79247 – Kensington Zip Sweatshirt

79263 – HHWW Graphic Sweatshirt

79264 – Logo Hoodie

79208 – Manchester Sweatshirt

79209 – W Manchester Sweatshirt

79210 – Manchester Half Zip Sweatshirt

79212 – Manchester Zip Sweatshirt

79213 – W Manchester Zip Sweatshirt

79214 – Manchester Hoodie

79215 – W Manchester Hoodie

79216 – Manchester Zip Hoodie

79217 – W Manchester Zip Hoodie

41741 – JR Graphic Hoodie

53525 – Stripe Hybrid Jacket

53579 – YU Crew Sweater

53582 – YU Hoodie 2.0

62933 – F2F Cotton Sweater

62933 – F2F Organic Cotton Sweater

62934 – F2F Cotton Hoodie

62934 – F2F Organic Cotton Hoodie

62935 – W F2F Cotton Sweater

62935 – W F2F Organic Cotton Sweater

62936 – W F2F Cotton Hoodie

62936 -W F2F Organic Cotton Hoodie

Do not try to redistribute, sell, or give away any of the items within Canada. It is prohibited to do so with recalled products under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act.

Helly Hansen says it has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in connection with the listed products in Canada, at least as of January 9 this year.

Take a thorough look inside your closet, and if you have any of the recalled items, immediately stop using them and contact Helly Hansen to get a credit note.