Here are some of Toronto's best TTC-themed Halloween costumes

From trick-or-treating to bar hopping to costume contests, Torontonians big and small were out in full force over Halloween weekend.

When coming up with creative costumes, many chose to draw inspiration from the city itself. Specifically, the Toronto Transit Commission.

A particularly popular theme amongst children and pets was transit vehicles.

Still one of my all-time favourite costumes worn by my kid 😁🎃: #ttc @TTChelps pic.twitter.com/7uwB7JVz3X — Caff Bren (@CBrennanTO) October 31, 2022

Duct tape and cardboard transformed wagons and puppies into striking silver subway cars and specific streetcar routes.

Tiny TTC patches and red ties made for the transit operator’s youngest staff members.

The drivers of the 35 Jane bus route got an ode all their own from one trick-or-treater.

Happy Halloween to everyone, but especially to the drivers of the 35 Jane! Love your biggest fan 🚌💛🎃 @TTChelps pic.twitter.com/HEHt01K9SG — Christie Gray (@christie_gray_) November 1, 2022

Costumed adults poked fun at the TTC’s constant service disruptions and use of shuttle buses.

While others took aim at the system’s notoriously unreliable Presto machines.

Some even took the TTC in-costume.

And one person was a literal Queen Streetcar.

will never pass up an opportunity to post the greatest halloween costume I’ve made to date, Toronto’s “Queen Streetcar”

or as @halkyardo put it, “the final boss of the TTC” pic.twitter.com/kbTWJwQOrg — Bong Crosby (@cartilagehead) October 28, 2022

With Halloween over for another year, Torontonians have returned to reality. And so has the TTC.