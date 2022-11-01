Fashion & Style
Zoe Demarco
Posted 4 hours ago
TTC Halloween

Here are some of Toronto's best TTC-themed Halloween costumes

From trick-or-treating to bar hopping to costume contests, Torontonians big and small were out in full force over Halloween weekend.

When coming up with creative costumes, many chose to draw inspiration from the city itself. Specifically, the Toronto Transit Commission.

A particularly popular theme amongst children and pets was transit vehicles.

Duct tape and cardboard transformed wagons and puppies into striking silver subway cars and specific streetcar routes.

Tiny TTC patches and red ties made for the transit operator’s youngest staff members.

The drivers of the 35 Jane bus route got an ode all their own from one trick-or-treater.

Costumed adults poked fun at the TTC’s constant service disruptions and use of shuttle buses.

While others took aim at the system’s notoriously unreliable Presto machines.

Some even took the TTC in-costume.

And one person was a literal Queen Streetcar.

With Halloween over for another year, Torontonians have returned to reality. And so has the TTC.

Lead photo by

yvo.huang
