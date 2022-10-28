Fashion & Style
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto mec

Toronto's favourite outdoor gear store opens three shops with The Bay

Fashion & Style
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Attention campers, rock climbers and other adventurous people: your favourite outdoor gear store just opened three brand new stores in Toronto.

That's right, Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) has partnered with Hudson's Bay to open three new locations, or what they're calling "premier shop-in shops."

Yorkdale Mall, Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga and the flagship store on Queen Street, will now sell MEC's signature goods like sleeping bags, tents, rock climbing gear and basically everything else you need to survive in the great outdoors.

From 7,000 to 11,000 square feet spaces, these shops will operate like standalone MEC stores besides their bike and ski service stations and wont' sell large times like canoes, paddles and other oversized things. 

On top of these new additions, more than 400 MEC label styles will now be available to purchase on TheBay.com.

Of course, these are in addition to MEC's already established storefronts including the one on 300 Queen Street West. This location sells the bulkier items not available at Bay stores, so head over there to try out their rock climbing walls or buy a kayak.

Lead photo by

MEC
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto's favourite outdoor gear store opens three shops with The Bay

Someone made a fake costume of the Oakville teacher who wears huge prosthetic breasts

20 last minute costume ideas for Halloween 2022 in Toronto

Toronto is getting its first-ever Latin holiday market

Flea market that's been in Toronto for 10 years is permanently closing

There's a massive recall for dry shampoo products in Canada

Toronto is getting a massive two-week long craft fair just in time for the holidays

Store popular with local celebrities is opening its first downtown Toronto location