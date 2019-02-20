Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mec queen street toronto

People in Toronto really hate the new MEC store on Queen West

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The MEC at Queen and Soho isn't even open yet, but it's already getting horrible reviews. 

Set to open in April, the new flagship store of the Canadian brand has been two years in the making, and has effectively transformed an empty parking lot once occupied by a few vendors into a future destination for everything outdoorsy. 

But while fans of this quintessential camping co-op will be happy about this MEC opening, given the original flagship on King is set to become a 47-floor condo, not everyone is impressed with the new three-storey building that's graced Queen Street. 

People have already taken to social media to criticize the drab design of the store, which spans 37,000 square feet and encompasses a day care, office space, and underground parking as well. 

One Twitter user described it as a "suburban big box store", which is one of the worst digs you can make at a store sitting on the main drag of bustling Queen West.

It's definitely not nearly as nice as the original King flagship, which had a far more rustic look with its wooden awning.

Others are criticizing it for sticking out like a sore thumb in one of Toronto's Heritage Conservation Districts—at least they could have used red brick, said one guy, Paul. 

These people don't know that architects worked directly with the City to make sure the project abided the rules of the Heritage Conservation District Plan—but that doesn't change the fact the building is still pretty ugly. Hopefully the interior will be nicer.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

People in Toronto really hate the new MEC store on Queen West

Toronto is using Lake Ontario as a skating rink

People aren't sure they like Kawhi Leonard's new sneaker

Here's a map of some of the best toboggan hills in Toronto

All the places in Toronto you can get discounts by showing your Presto Card

Toronto is getting an indoor adult playground all about childhood nostalgia

You can pet and walk alpacas at this farm near Toronto

45 next-level cars from the Toronto auto show