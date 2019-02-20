People in Toronto really hate the new MEC store on Queen West

The MEC at Queen and Soho isn't even open yet, but it's already getting horrible reviews.

Set to open in April, the new flagship store of the Canadian brand has been two years in the making, and has effectively transformed an empty parking lot once occupied by a few vendors into a future destination for everything outdoorsy.

Holy Gord Downie... What a middle finger @MEC is giving to Toronto, building a suburban big box store downtown — ON QUEEN STREET WEST! pic.twitter.com/12tIIXtABw — Pedro Marques (@MetroManTO) February 8, 2019

But while fans of this quintessential camping co-op will be happy about this MEC opening, given the original flagship on King is set to become a 47-floor condo, not everyone is impressed with the new three-storey building that's graced Queen Street.

The new @mec is possibly the worst new building on Queen West since the Four Seasons Centre. https://t.co/uJatBbdIoV — Jonathan Goldsbie (@goldsbie) February 8, 2019

People have already taken to social media to criticize the drab design of the store, which spans 37,000 square feet and encompasses a day care, office space, and underground parking as well.

@mec it is very sad that this is your contribution to one of our city's most vibrant streets. Green doesn't always equal good nor urban... — Fadi Masoud (@fadi_masoud) February 8, 2019

One Twitter user described it as a "suburban big box store", which is one of the worst digs you can make at a store sitting on the main drag of bustling Queen West.

Wow, that's hideous. I'm surprised and disappointed in @MEC. I wish they'd simply opened this in a suburban superstore lot and spare this valuable downtown land for something that would have integrated better into this very walkable and vibrant area. — Gary Smith (@citypainter) February 8, 2019

It's definitely not nearly as nice as the original King flagship, which had a far more rustic look with its wooden awning.

The parking lot with independent vendors was way more urban than this architectural abortion — Lucas Wilk (@LucasWilk) February 8, 2019

Others are criticizing it for sticking out like a sore thumb in one of Toronto's Heritage Conservation Districts—at least they could have used red brick, said one guy, Paul.

Architecture in Toronto pic.twitter.com/37Uj7NynwD — Evelyn Hofmann (@EvelynHofmann) February 9, 2019

These people don't know that architects worked directly with the City to make sure the project abided the rules of the Heritage Conservation District Plan—but that doesn't change the fact the building is still pretty ugly. Hopefully the interior will be nicer.