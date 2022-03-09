Lineup for OVO warehouse sale in Toronto snakes around multiple city blocks

Discounted Drake-approved duds are bringing all the boys to the yard this week, if we take "yard" to mean the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and "boys" to mean hypebeasts of any gender.

It's the OVO Warehouse sale!

With promises of up to 80 per cent off apparel, accessories and more, the Toronto-based fashion brand attracted hundreds of hopeful deal-seekers to Day 1 of what's expected to be a five-day-long event at the MTCC.

Okay so that huge 500+ people line downtown is for the OVO warehouse sale... — bruschetta dortmund (@meridiansour) March 9, 2022

And many came early — as in "it's still dark outside" early — to take a first pass at the goods.

The lineup this morning at the OVO Warehouse Sale 🤯🦉



📷: Instagram/@kvo23_ pic.twitter.com/bLuKzQQUzu — blogTO (@blogTO) March 9, 2022

Some online are wondering why in the world, given how long the sale is running and how huge a venue organizers have selected for this year's warehouse event, fans of the brand would camp out in lawn chairs overnight ahead of opening day.

Those people clearly know little about warehouse sales, which are often a first-come, first-served extravaganza of cheaper-than-normal designer clothing.

Even a few minutes can make the difference between snagging a sweater in your size and being stuck with only XXXLs.

oh it’s the OVO warehouse sale, damn people are really going up for it like that. hundreds of people with chairs & everything 😭 — fin (@stefffinanders) March 9, 2022

There's also the whole "Torontonians love to wait in line" thing to consider. At this point, it's not so much of a stereotype or a joke as it is a legit phenomenon, observed again and again every time a hot new product or food item drops.

OVO warehouse sale line up is ridiculous, but Toronto people love lining up for things so I’m not surprised. — boss lady (@JaayCarmichael) March 9, 2022

When asked about how long the line is, some patrons are warning others on Twitter and Instagram not to even bother showing up.

Cant wait to get nothing my size cause of lower hype beasts who have no life and live off their parents money 😒 — 2022: Moneyline Menace (@FPSRPGJess) March 9, 2022

"I definitely would touch the OVO warehouse sale but people in toronto like lines too seriously," joked one.

"If you weren't here early in the a.m., don't bother," advised another.

OVO Warehouse line 😩😞…. Welp better luck next time — THE UNIQUE EFFECT (@thelivealittle) March 9, 2022

Instagram Stories posts from inside the sale show some okay deals, but nothing that most people would wait in line overnight for — like a $180 sweater marked down to $104, or a plain beige toque for $50.

OVO Warehouse Sale. Been a hot minute since I’ve been to one but hitting one in another city felt different lol I wonder how Toronto’s was. pic.twitter.com/DI2ETLAz3o — J.R. Wideman (@JRWideman) March 9, 2022

And yet, lineups have been spotted snaking along multiple city blocks in Toronto's downtown core.

Because in this city, no amount of logic can refute the allure of lining up to spend money.

The sale runs until Sunday, for those interested, and it's free to get in. Please note, however, that sales are cashless and you're not guaranteed to find anything in your size or even good.