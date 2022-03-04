OVO and Frank and Oak are having massive warehouse sales in Toronto

If you're an avid shopper and love sales then I have some good news for you. OVO is having a massive warehouse sale in Toronto.

From shoes to jackets, OVO has you covered head to toe with the hottest new items from the Toronto-based brand.

Get ready for some of the best deals of the season with up to 80 per cent off thousands of pieces like shoes, athletic apparel, sweaters, outerwear, accessories, and more.

Admission to the massive warehouse sale is free to attend but it's best to arrive early for guaranteed entry since it's sure to be a popular event.

Coats, large bags, or strollers will not be allowed into the sale but all of these items can be checked in before entering.

It's also important to note that this sale is a cashless event, only debit or credit will be accepted as payment.

There also may be a purchase limit on certain products so everyone can have their fair share of hot commodity items.

The warehouse sale runs from Mar. 9 through Mar. 13 at the Metro Convention Centre.

If hypebeast clothing isn't your cup of tea, no need to worry as the minimalistic clothing brand Frank and Oak is also having a massive warehouse sale too.

From the latest chic sweater to the comfiest scarf, Frank and Oak has everything to update those staple pieces in your closet.

Find deals on hundreds of styles for your back-to-work essentials including outerwear, shoes, bags, accessories and so much more.

I don't know about you, but I'll be the first in line to shop some amazing deals to get my wardrobe ready for the spring weather.

The warehouse sale runs from Mar. 4 through Mar. 27.