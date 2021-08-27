Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
line friends bt21

Toronto pop-up saw average wait times of 6 hours and hired 20 security guards for opening

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's Line Friends and BT21 pop-up has been so popular, some people waited in line overnight to get in.

The pop-up opened Aug. 26 to over 800 people lining up in queues that spilled over into Yorkdale Shopping Centre's parking lots. The pop-up is being run by local Asian goods market Sukoshi Mart, and was visited by over 1000 customers yesterday.

"It was a huge turnout, a lot busier than expected," Sukoshi owner Linda Dang tells blogTO.

"We're really thankful for our customers being patient and coming out."

The cute characters of Line Friends and BTS-affiliated BT21 are extremely popular, and have inspired an exhaustive range of products for fans that includes plush pillows and headbands.

Wait times for the Yorkdale pop-up were typically around six hours and around 20 security guards were handing out water bottles.

"We sold out of a lot of products but we're expecting to get restocks in the very near future," says Dang.

line friends bt21

Line ups spilled into the parking lot at Yorkdale Shopping Centre during the store's opening. Photo by Briana-Lynn Brieiro.

They'll also be launching their most popular Line friends and BT21 merch next week on their website.

"We are still open today but stock is running low," says Dang. "We still had people that lined up since last night today."

Lead photo by

Sukoshi Mart

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto pop-up saw average wait times of 6 hours and hired 20 security guards for opening

Toronto salon owned by celebrity hair stylist institutes mandatory vaccine policy

Hundreds cram into Toronto parking lot for a chance to get into a pop-up shop

Toronto woman who started a side hustle during lockdown lands a deal with Holt Renfrew

Disney is officially closing its Toronto stores next month and liquidating everything

Misery of shopping at Toronto Pearson Airport can now be experienced from home

Toronto woodworker creates liquor cabinet out of 1885 Heintzman piano

OVO is launching a merch line in collaboration with U of T