100-year-old eyewear store from New York just opened its first Toronto location

A New York eyewear store with over 107 years of history and five generations behind it just opened its first Canadian store right here in Toronto.

Moscot has five stores in New York City and others in international locations like Amsterdam, Seoul, Tokyo, London, Rome, Los Angeles and Milan.

Noticeable for its bright yellow branding, the store sells both eyeglasses and sunglasses.

Family owned since 1915, founding optician and Eastern European immigrant Hyman Moscot started out selling eyeglasses from a pushcart in 1899.

Their eyeglasses styles are pulled straight from family archives that date back as far as the 1930s, giving their looks a timeless feel. Most of their frames run around the $393 mark (Canadian).

The Toronto Moscot store is open now at 153 Cumberland St. in Yorkville, fitting right in amongst other designer shops.