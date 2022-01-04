Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
moscot toronto

100-year-old eyewear store from New York just opened its first Toronto location

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A New York eyewear store with over 107 years of history and five generations behind it just opened its first Canadian store right here in Toronto.

Moscot has five stores in New York City and others in international locations like Amsterdam, Seoul, Tokyo, London, Rome, Los Angeles and Milan.

Noticeable for its bright yellow branding, the store sells both eyeglasses and sunglasses.

Family owned since 1915, founding optician and Eastern European immigrant Hyman Moscot started out selling eyeglasses from a pushcart in 1899.

Their eyeglasses styles are pulled straight from family archives that date back as far as the 1930s, giving their looks a timeless feel. Most of their frames run around the $393 mark (Canadian).

The Toronto Moscot store is open now at 153 Cumberland St. in Yorkville, fitting right in amongst other designer shops.

Lead photo by

Moscot

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

100-year-old eyewear store from New York just opened its first Toronto location

Toronto is getting a massive new retreat with saunas and ice baths

Here are some of the best Boxing Day 2021 sales in Toronto

Store known for its affordable sneakers permanently shuts down Toronto location

Toronto woman's side hustle makes it into Urban Outfitters

Toronto store completely destroyed by three random men

10 Toronto-themed gift ideas for the holidays

Ryan Reynolds surprises staff at Toronto's SickKids with 'ugly holiday sweater' scrubs