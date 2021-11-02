Massive international sneaker store is opening its first Toronto location

If you're a lover of sneakers then get ready to be excited. There's going to be a new store to get your hands on some popular shoe brands.

The popular UK-based shoe store JD Sports is branching out to Canada, opening its first two locations in Vancouver and the other in Toronto, opening at Fairview Mall later this year.

Get ready.. JD Sports is coming to Canada!



JD lives between sport, music, and fashion as the catalyst to be whoever you want.



Stay tuned to our IG, Twitter, Facebook and head to https://t.co/xwt6XUX1tI to sign up for launch details and exclusive deals. ✨ pic.twitter.com/ylnVpzJh3c — JD Sports Canada (@jdsportscanada) September 25, 2021

JD Sports Fashion, commonly known as JD Sports or JD, is a British sportswear fashion company based out of Bury, England.

With stores in various countries around the world including France and Singapore, JD Sports is a popular shoe store where sneakerheads can get their hands on the hottest brands.

If shoes aren't your thing then you're also in luck. JD Sports also sells a range of clothing including jerseys and athleisure apparel.

JD Sports joins size? which was another sneaker brand based in the UK that recently opened a storefront at Queen and Ossington.

They're both part of a wave of new sneaker and streetwear stores that have set up shop in Toronto recently. Plus just opened at the Eaton Centre last month.

There is yet to be an opening date for the first JD Sports store but an announcement is expected soon.