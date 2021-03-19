Massive UK sneaker and clothing store is opening its first Toronto location

Sneakerheads of the city rejoice! There's about to be a new location to get your hands on some of the most popular brands and new releases.

The popular UK based shoe and clothing company size? is getting ready to open its first Toronto location right at the corner of Queen and Ossington.

With a name that seems built for an Abbott and Costello style misunderstanding, size? has over one million Instagram followers where they tease new releases and raffle off some fabulous footwear.

With Toronto's only Air Jordan store having closed late last year, this opening provides a much-needed new location for sneaker lovers to browse and try on new products without having to resort to online orders that may not have that perfect fit.

Jordan lovers will be happy to hear that the latest releases from Jordan will be available at size?, along with many other sneaker brands including Adidas, Nike, New Balance and Reebok.

If shoes aren't your thing, size? also sells all sorts of apparel and accesories from jeans and hoodies to socks and jackets.

Originally founded in 2000, the popular footwear and apparel brand now finds itself in nine different countries across Europe. The new Toronto location will not only be the first of its kind in Canada, but the world's first location outside of Europe.

"We’re excited to land in Canada," said store manager Jake Biggs to blogTO. "Our hope is that we not only provide Canadians with easier access to our size? Exclusive collabs, but we can also add something to the local culture and style with our broad range of brands and apparel we carry in our stores and online."

According to Biggs, the exact date of store launch is being kept a secret but local sneakerheads should expect big things in the next two months.

"We’re looking to open the first size? Toronto in the first two-weeks of May," explained Biggs. "We’re keeping the date a bit under-wraps as we have some exciting things planned for launch week, as we look to safely welcome the people of Toronto into our store."

size? plans to open in the former Shinola store at 1000 Queen St. West that was also just briefly a coworking space called Workmode.