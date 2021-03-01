Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
arlene dickinson hair

Arlene Dickinson cuts hair short and admits she kept it long to avoid offending men

Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Just like so many other women trying to conform to the impossible beauty standards set by our patriarchal society, Dragons' Den judge and famed Canadian businesswoman Arlene Dickinson spent much of her life choosing a hairstyle based on what she believed would please the men around her — but not anymore.

The 64-year-old television personality took to social media Sunday evening to share that she finally decided to cut her hair short after keeping it long for many years. 

"Kept my hair long for years for ALL the wrong reasons," she wrote. "Was told by the men in my life that men (them) liked long hair on women and so I thought I'd be somehow OFFENDING them by cutting it. Sorry guys. This hair is for me! (And I love it!) #TheSingleLife."

Dickinson also shared a photo of her new 'do on multiple social platforms, and it's safe to say the celebrity has never looked happier.

"Took me long enough to realize it's my hair and I don't care!" she added in her Instagram caption.

Though it was only posted less than 24 hours ago, Dickinson's tweet has already been liked more than 20,000 times, as has her Instagram post, and her Facebook post shared only six hours ago has already garnered more than 18,000 likes. 

Fortunately, the vast majority of the responses have been overwhelmingly positive — with so many congratulating Dickinson on finally doing what feels right for her. 

Countless women have also shared their own stories of choosing to cut their hair short despite society's expectations, and many say they'll never go back. 

Others are meanwhile sharing stories of choosing to stop dyeing their hair and instead letting their natural grey shine through.

And some men have even chimed in saying she's never looked better. 

So while it may have taken this businesswoman six decades to stop basing her hairstyling choices on men's preferences, here's hoping it doesn't take the young girls of today nearly that long thanks to positive examples from strong women in the public eye — just like Dickinson.

Lead photo by

Arlene Dickinson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Arlene Dickinson cuts hair short and admits she kept it long to avoid offending men

This Toronto woman has collected over 300 bras from people across Toronto

You can now order plants to your door on a Toronto food delivery app

Toronto department store's new facade has transformed part of Bloor Street

Drake's OVO Flagship store in downtown Toronto appears to have closed for good

Toronto beauty brand Deciem selling to Estee Lauder in $2.2 billion deal

Suburban wine moms flock to HomeSense as York Region enters Ontario's red zone

Toronto company just launched a line of denim jackets with swappable backs