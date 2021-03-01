Arlene Dickinson cuts hair short and admits she kept it long to avoid offending men

Just like so many other women trying to conform to the impossible beauty standards set by our patriarchal society, Dragons' Den judge and famed Canadian businesswoman Arlene Dickinson spent much of her life choosing a hairstyle based on what she believed would please the men around her — but not anymore.

The 64-year-old television personality took to social media Sunday evening to share that she finally decided to cut her hair short after keeping it long for many years.

"Kept my hair long for years for ALL the wrong reasons," she wrote. "Was told by the men in my life that men (them) liked long hair on women and so I thought I'd be somehow OFFENDING them by cutting it. Sorry guys. This hair is for me! (And I love it!) #TheSingleLife."

Dickinson also shared a photo of her new 'do on multiple social platforms, and it's safe to say the celebrity has never looked happier.

Kept my hair long for years for ALL the wrong reasons. Was told by the men in my life that men (them) liked long hair on women and so I thought I’d be somehow OFFENDING them by cutting it. Sorry guys. This hair is for me! (And I love it!) #TheSingleLife pic.twitter.com/8Cgy4g1Gme — Arlene Dickinson (@ArleneDickinson) March 1, 2021

"Took me long enough to realize it's my hair and I don't care!" she added in her Instagram caption.

Though it was only posted less than 24 hours ago, Dickinson's tweet has already been liked more than 20,000 times, as has her Instagram post, and her Facebook post shared only six hours ago has already garnered more than 18,000 likes.

You look amazing! I’ve heard the same thing about short hair from everybody under the sun, BUT...I’ve always had short hair because I love how it makes me look & feel. Do what’s best for you and to hell what anyone else thinks. 😊👍❤️ — 🇨🇦 Cheryl 🇨🇦 (@loucheryl) March 1, 2021

Fortunately, the vast majority of the responses have been overwhelmingly positive — with so many congratulating Dickinson on finally doing what feels right for her.

Absolutely beaming ....there are no other words. . It makes me so mad as a stylist when I hear women say " but he likes my hair long". Change is good and lady it looks awesome on you. Well done @ArleneDickinson — Stephanie Densmore (@boddhidarma) March 1, 2021

Countless women have also shared their own stories of choosing to cut their hair short despite society's expectations, and many say they'll never go back.

You look amazing! My husband loves long hair. I cut mine off shortly after we were married and that was 28 years ago. Once I went short I never went back. He still jokes about “the hair” but in the end you gotta do what feels right for you. 😌 pic.twitter.com/M7NGBlXNTs — Watson the Berner (@berner_the) March 1, 2021

Others are meanwhile sharing stories of choosing to stop dyeing their hair and instead letting their natural grey shine through.

This year I let my hair go grey, I love it! I have been told by some that I should color it again because men like that better. Well if that man doesn't like my grey hair then he is not "the one!" 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Annette (@bennettannette1) March 1, 2021

And some men have even chimed in saying she's never looked better.

Arlene Dickinson, you look amazing in whatever hairstyle you want. Style it to suit yourself and make yourself feel amazing, that will attract great people to your amazing life. By the way, my girlfriend has her hair cut short(post cancer) and she looks absolutely stunning! — paul vincent (@paulvin39844878) March 1, 2021

So while it may have taken this businesswoman six decades to stop basing her hairstyling choices on men's preferences, here's hoping it doesn't take the young girls of today nearly that long thanks to positive examples from strong women in the public eye — just like Dickinson.