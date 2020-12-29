Toronto hair salon asking for help to keep its doors open after lockdown

The owner of a rock-and-roll-themed Toronto hair salon is asking the community to help her raise $10,000 in order not to close down.

Headbangers Hair Salon owner Allison Ruzicka opened her business (where she's the solo stylist) this year, and as such like many others does not qualify for any government support. She writes on the GoFundMe page that asking for donations is "out of character" but that she has no other options for covering rent and expenses.

Ruzicka also posted a video of herself to Instagram asking customers to support her during lockdown by buying product and holiday gift baskets curbside, saying "the holidays are going to be a super tough time."

"If you're gonna lock us down at least make sure we are good and we can keep our businesses y'know regardless if you're a new owner or not," she writes in the caption of the video. "I'm definitely a little scared for the future if the lockdown continues but I will do my best to keep these doors open."

Ruzicka is known for her ability to create cool shaggy "retro" rock-type looks with bold dying techniques, and her salon is outfitted with design elements like drum parts that reference rock n' roll.

"My landlord is not cooperating with me on any kind of rent relief and I tried to apply for all government support programs and I was told that I don't qualify for any of them because I opened this year, despite Ford saying that all small businesses will be taken care of," Ruzicka told blogTO.

"This money is strictly to help with my shop's lease while we are under lockdown to keep me in business, it's the bare minimum but it's better than nothing at all. I'm just doing what I can to stay above water and fight for my shop. I love my shop, clients and community so much, I just don't want to lose everything I've worked for."

Supporters have been showing Headbangers love on social media, commenting on Ruzicka's posts saying that they hope the business pulls through, they're rooting for her, to stay strong and not to give up.

The fundraiser has already racked up over $2500, but that's a mere quarter of the full goal. If you have dreams of a sick hot pink mullet in your future, this is one GoFundMe you're going to want to support.