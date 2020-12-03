Locally famous fashion designer shuts down Toronto store after more than a decade

The Toronto fashion brand Pink Tartan has closed down its store after a decade in Yorkville.

The luxury womenswear brand by Canadian designer Kim Newport-Mimran has officially cleared out of its heritage Georgian Revival home with the iconic pink door.

Opened in late November 2010, the two-storey boutique was the first physical store for Pink Tartan line, which Newport-Mimran started with her husband Joe Mimran, founder of Club Monaco and Joe Fresh in 2002.

Eight years prior to opening its flagship on Yorkville Avenue, the brand had already been carried at retailers like Holt Renfrew and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Pink Tartan's Yorkville store was forced to close temporarily in March at the onset of the pandemic. Its outpost in Bayview Village closed permanently in the summer.

By mid-November, the brand announced that it was moving out of Yorkville, with plans to reopen eventually in an undisclosed location.

The last remaining store of Pink Tartan is at Niagara's Outlet Collection, but the brand will continue to operate its online store.

It's unclear who will take over the old John Daniels house, which dates back to 1867.