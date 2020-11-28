10 holiday gift ideas in Toronto for those who want to shop local

Holiday gift ideas in Toronto for those who want to shop local are way more original than presents from any big box store. Double that warm and fuzzy feeling this season by supporting small business and giving great gifts at the same time.

Clay tumblers from The Wanderly

Delight your giftee with this slightly misshapen, speckled, handmade set of clay tumblers from Dundas West shop The Wanderly that add a touch of character to daily routine.

Face mask chain from Makeway

A face mask chain is the gift on everyone's list this year, and you can get hand-strung one-of-a-kind ones made with crystals and stones from Makeway at Stackt Market in the CityPlace area.

Locally made candle from Tusk

When you buy an ethereal "Nowhere"-scented candle from local company Tomorrow Night at West Queen West shop Tusk, you can let your giftee know part of the purchase supported Encampment Support Network and Parkdale Food Bank.

Log cabin soap

Transport a loved one to an idyllic woodsy retreat in the privacy of their own bathroom when you give them this log cabin soap scented with pine and fir by Anto Yukon, available in East Chinatown at Tiny House Mama. It also contains coffee grains to exfoliate away the grit from outdoor adventures, and the best part is, it's handmade in the Yukon.

Community is everything poster from Common People Shop

A linocut hand printed poster by a freelance illustrator and designer from Common People Shop puts your money where your mouth is by supporting a local artist and business, perfect for the person who wants to show off their community love. They have lots of other cool posters and prints to browse too.

Locally printed 2021 calendar

A locally printed 2021 calendar from Secret Planet Print Shop on the East Danforth is both useful and adds a touch of design to any space. It was illustrated and printed right here in Toronto and features doodles of dogs and cats if that's your giftee's thing, but if it's not they have a wide selection of other prints.

Scented sanitizer from Permission

Ossington store Permission has scented sanitizer that goes way beyond your average Purell, a moisturizing powermist that replaces that awful alcohol smell with a refreshing minty fragrance.

Holiday bath bomb from Token

Riverside shop Token is here to make secluded, intimate holidays at home warm and cozy with holiday bath bombs.

Succulent holder from Wildhood

Hand-painted succulent holders from Wildhood in the Junction are the perfect affordable gift for plant lovers looking to brighten up a small home, especially while they're spending lots of time inside this winter. This versatile gift could also be used as a desktop holder, tiny vase or drinking cup if your giftee doesn't have a green thumb.

Handmade pen from Curated Market Co.

A handmade pen from Curated Market Co. in the Beaches is guaranteed to be one of the most practical yet original gifts you can give this season, as no two are the same and some are even made using bog oak that's over 5,000 years old.