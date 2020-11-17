Forever 21 just relaunched in Canada but people are already unimpressed

It was exactly one year ago today that Forever 21 announced it would be closing all of its stores across Canada — to the dismay of both bargain lovers and graphic tee enthusiasts — but the company has now returned to the Canadian market by relaunching its online store.

That's right, Forever 21 is once again shipping from Canada, and its website is calling it a "grand Canadian re-opening" with a new online store, new styles and discounts of up to 70 per cent off.

But while some shoppers are undoubtedly stoked about the fast fashion retailer's return to Canada, many appear to be unimpressed by what they've found when browsing the company's new website.

apparently forever 21 is reopening in Canada 🤭 wow I’ve been dying to get more “ taco monday “ and “ stressed but well dressed “ shirts and jackets — 🥑 (@GLITTERGLO99) November 15, 2020

Canadians have been taking to social media over the past few days to air their grievances, and customers are complaining about everything from prices to styles to selling the same products as other stores.

A number of Twitter users have actually noticed that many of the products on the new Forever 21 website resemble items being sold by fellow fast fashion giant Urban Planet.

forever 21 canada is back and literally just did copy/paste from urban planet and increase the prices on the same items i can get cheaper at urban? make it make sense 🤦🏾‍♀️ — hope (@hopefullofshit) November 14, 2020

Some have even pointed out that the company is using the exact same photos and models as the Urban Planet website, making it seem as though they're purchasing items from the exact same manufacturer but selling identical pieces at higher price points.

Forever 21 Canada is selling the same stuff as urban planet, just at a higher price lmao. Same model picture too pic.twitter.com/y67XpObh18 — Just for Shopping (@fullofsmiles2) November 14, 2020

Others have also noticed a similar phenomenon with clothing items from Urban Planet owned-store Sirens.

Canada's newly launched Forever 21 is just Sirens. Literally, Sirens clothing options and models. Disappointed and unimpressed. — Septembre 🎄 (@SeptembreA) November 17, 2020

Some shoppers have meanwhile taken to social media to complain about the company's lack of plus size options.

A quick search on the new website reveals that only six plus size items are currently available for purchase despite the fact that brick and mortar Forever 21 stores used to have entire sections dedicated to the clothing category.

This week in Rachel Rants About Clothing: Forever 21 is making a comeback in Canada? Let's see their updated Plus section! THREE WHOLE ITEMS!! pic.twitter.com/62hp6kSbc3 — existential crisis (@live_laff_lava) November 13, 2020

Alas, it seems Forever 21's return to Canada isn't much of a "grand re-opening" after all.