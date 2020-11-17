Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago

forever 21 canada

Forever 21 just relaunched in Canada but people are already unimpressed

It was exactly one year ago today that Forever 21 announced it would be closing all of its stores across Canada — to the dismay of both bargain lovers and graphic tee enthusiasts — but the company has now returned to the Canadian market by relaunching its online store.

That's right, Forever 21 is once again shipping from Canada, and its website is calling it a "grand Canadian re-opening" with a new online store, new styles and discounts of up to 70 per cent off.

But while some shoppers are undoubtedly stoked about the fast fashion retailer's return to Canada, many appear to be unimpressed by what they've found when browsing the company's new website.

Canadians have been taking to social media over the past few days to air their grievances, and customers are complaining about everything from prices to styles to selling the same products as other stores. 

A number of Twitter users have actually noticed that many of the products on the new Forever 21 website resemble items being sold by fellow fast fashion giant Urban Planet

Some have even pointed out that the company is using the exact same photos and models as the Urban Planet website, making it seem as though they're purchasing items from the exact same manufacturer but selling identical pieces at higher price points. 

Others have also noticed a similar phenomenon with clothing items from Urban Planet owned-store Sirens

Some shoppers have meanwhile taken to social media to complain about the company's lack of plus size options.

A quick search on the new website reveals that only six plus size items are currently available for purchase despite the fact that brick and mortar Forever 21 stores used to have entire sections dedicated to the clothing category.

Alas, it seems Forever 21's return to Canada isn't much of a "grand re-opening" after all.

