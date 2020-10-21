Toronto designers invent blanket-wrap clothing to wear when dining outdoors

With indoor dining in Toronto banned and temperatures dropping, businesses are pulling out all the stops to keep their customers warm.

Joining tent-like enclosures, dome dining, and disposable blankets on patios is the latest innovation for outdoor dining: a new wearable blanket from the Toronto-based fashion label Comrags.

Basically a wrap with armholes, the new piece is being described as a must-add to your "social distancing wardrobe."

It's made from a mix of materials like wool and mohair, and comes with a drawstring neckline and pouch pocket.

Each blanket wrap is one-of-a-kind, and can also be layered over bulky items like a sweater, or even a puffer jacket.

With the pandemic keeping people inside, and winter fast approaching, Comrags co-designer Judy Cornish says the brand wanted to "encourage people to sit outside and look at the sky for the first time in their life."

Joyce and Judy have created something original to add to your social-distancing wardrobe...



Designed with elegant practicality in mind, the blanket wrap features an adjustable drawstring neckline, deep armholes for easy layering, and a pouch pocket for your hands. pic.twitter.com/3mUH1rXdv5 — Gunhouse + Cornish (@Comrags) October 20, 2020

"We are trying to approach it as a creative challenge and move forward," says Cornish.

The blanket-wrap costs $345, and is part of Comrag's limited edition Fall/Winter 2020 line. You can buy it online or at their Dundas West flagship store.