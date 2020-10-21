Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
blanket wrap

Toronto designers invent blanket-wrap clothing to wear when dining outdoors

Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

With indoor dining in Toronto banned and temperatures dropping, businesses are pulling out all the stops to keep their customers warm.

Joining tent-like enclosures, dome dining, and disposable blankets on patios is the latest innovation for outdoor dining: a new wearable blanket from the Toronto-based fashion label Comragsblanket wrap

Toronto-based brand Comrags has just launched a new blanket-wrap piece, made specifically for social distancing. Photo via Comrags.

Basically a wrap with armholes, the new piece is being described as a must-add to your "social distancing wardrobe." 

It's made from a mix of materials like wool and mohair, and comes with a drawstring neckline and pouch pocket. 

Each blanket wrap is one-of-a-kind, and can also be layered over bulky items like a sweater, or even a puffer jacket. 

comrags blanket wrap

Each blanket-wrap is unique and costs $345. Photo via Comrags.

With the pandemic keeping people inside, and winter fast approaching, Comrags co-designer Judy Cornish says the brand wanted to "encourage people to sit outside and look at the sky for the first time in their life." 

"We are trying to approach it as a creative challenge and move forward," says Cornish. 

The blanket-wrap costs $345, and is part of Comrag's limited edition Fall/Winter 2020 line. You can buy it online or at their Dundas West flagship store. 

Lead photo by

Comrags

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto designers invent blanket-wrap clothing to wear when dining outdoors

This is what a fashion show during a pandemic looks like in Toronto

A Toronto company is now selling face masks that you can drink through

Win a $500 fall shopping spree at L.L.Bean

The top 30 stores for warm winter clothing in Toronto

Toronto hair salon implements community fee to help pay for extra safety measures

Banana Republic closes flagship location in Toronto

Yorkdale hit with more COVID infections as people call for malls to be shut down