Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
serge ibaka scarf

Serge Ibaka just donated some of his giant scarves to the City of Toronto

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Serge Ibaka donating some of his famously huge scarves to the City of Toronto feels like a nice nod to Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa's big scarf energy.

The Raptors player broke the internet a couple of months ago by wearing a scarf of massive proportions before a game. Ever since then, he's been gifting the oversized accessories to people as gestures of good will.

His latest giftees are the City of Toronto. Mayor John Tory, Fire Chief Matthew Pegg and de Villa posted a socially distant photo of themselves wearing the scarves on the morning of April 11.

Everyone in the photo retweeted it, and Ibaka graciously replied to all of them.

The scarves will be auctioned off to support United Way Greater Toronto. That's not just scarf energy, that's major good vibes all around.

Lead photo by

John Tory

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Serge Ibaka just donated some of his giant scarves to the City of Toronto

Toronto shop featuring local designers has permanently closed their retail locations

10 stores to get an ergonomic chair for your home office in Toronto

Self-isolation care kits are the latest offerings from Toronto salons and spas

Where to buy face masks in Toronto

10 stores to get a desk for your home office in Toronto

More stores in Toronto are being boarded up right now

How a trendy waxing salon in Toronto is helping out with the COVID-19 pandemic