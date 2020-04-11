Serge Ibaka just donated some of his giant scarves to the City of Toronto

Serge Ibaka donating some of his famously huge scarves to the City of Toronto feels like a nice nod to Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa's big scarf energy.

The Raptors player broke the internet a couple of months ago by wearing a scarf of massive proportions before a game. Ever since then, he's been gifting the oversized accessories to people as gestures of good will.

Joined @ChiefPeggTFS and Dr. @epdevilla in trying on these scarves courtesy of the great @SergeIbaka. Appreciate his support & the @Raptors support in helping us get the message out that people need to #StayHomeTO to #FlattenTheCurve & save lives. pic.twitter.com/DtuweJytc8 — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 11, 2020

His latest giftees are the City of Toronto. Mayor John Tory, Fire Chief Matthew Pegg and de Villa posted a socially distant photo of themselves wearing the scarves on the morning of April 11.

Thank you @epdevilla!! This is more than art for sure!! https://t.co/npSnQezmHa — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) April 11, 2020

Everyone in the photo retweeted it, and Ibaka graciously replied to all of them.

The scarves will be auctioned off to support United Way Greater Toronto. That's not just scarf energy, that's major good vibes all around.