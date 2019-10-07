Forever 21 is having a huge liquidation sale in Toronto and shoppers are pumped

The Forever 21 liquidation sale might very well start tomorrow, giving shoppers one last hurrah before they shutter all 44 of their Canadian locations.

Pending court approval, the sale will hit stores tomorrow, October 8, and run until November 30, according to BNN Bloomberg.

About a week ago, Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced they'd be closing all of their Canadian stores.

They're also closing stores in both Europe and Asia, and solely maintaining locations in their domestic U.S. market, as well as in Mexico and Latin America.

Ontario is home to 22 of the 44 stores in Canada, and their closures will cost the province around 2,000 jobs.

At the time of the announcement, Bradley Sell, the company's Chief Financial Officer, said that years of negative performance and "challenges set forth by the headwinds facing the retail industry today" are the reason for the move.

But many have said that the company has made a multitude of missteps throughout the years, including over-expanding, not focusing on one specific market and failing to keep up with their aging demographic.

Forever 21 is closing, please sign my petition to replace it with my new concept:

Bitches, We’re 35 — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 29, 2019

While in-store sales have already begun, prices are expected to drop even more.

I really need my nails done... but instead i uust bought $100 worth of clothes cuz forever 21 has a sale 😬 — Keyanna (@CurlsandCurvez) October 7, 2019

And though many millennials have stopped shopping at the fast-fashion retailer, which is likely a partial contributor to its demise, shoppers seem eager to return to the store in hopes of major discounts.

I’m ready for when forever 21 has a 90% off sale — Sahra (@SahraBaybee) October 7, 2019

As the liquidation sale gets underway, stores will no longer be selling gift cards and those who already have them will only be able to use them until October 15.

After that, gift cards will only permitted to be used on the company's U.S. website.

Sale prices are expected to be as low as $2 for some items, so it's no wonder everyone can't wait to hit up the fashion retailer for one last nostalgic shopping spree.