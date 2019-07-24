Someone in Toronto just bought the most expensive pair of Nike sneakers ever

One of the first – and most expensive – pair of running shoes ever made by Nike was just sold to a Toronto man for $437,500 US (more than $575,000 Canadian).

The Waffle Racing Flat Moon Shoe was handmade for runners in the 1972 Olympics. Only about 12 pairs were created and the auctioned set are the only ones known to exist that are unworn.

The Moon Shoe was the crown jewel of the the Sotheby’s Stadium Goods Ultimate Sneaker Collection auctioned off in New York on Tuesday.

I’m incredibly proud to have sold the most expensive pair of sneakers of all time! pic.twitter.com/ddOIQUa3qB — shoezeum (@shoezeum) July 24, 2019

Earlier this week, Torontonian Miles Nadal, an investor, philanthropist and advertising titan, privately acquired 99 of the 100 shoes offered in the collection, putting down $850,000 US (roughly $1.1 million Canadian).

At the time, his collection excluded the Moon Shoe.

But as of yesterday afternoon, Nadal is taking the most expensive shoe ever sold home to Toronto.

This pair of shoes is “one of the most significant artifacts in the history of the multi-billion dollar athletic brand,” the auction website reads.

Nadal is a car collector and shoes are his “newfound passion,” according to a recent Tweet. The entire Nike collection he acquired this week will live in his private Dare to Dream automobile museum in Toronto.