The top 10 new stores for holiday shopping in Toronto

New stores for holiday shopping in Toronto will make gift-giving easy this year. If If you’re looking for unique gifts, there’s no shortage of new shops offering everything from locally-sourced hand-made clothing to tiny Japanese accessories you’ll want to keep for yourself.

Here are my picks for the top new stores for holiday shopping in Toronto.

Recently re-opened in a new location with partner Tiny Record Shop—it’s just across the street from the original location—Token Gift Shop is still selling its stock of pins and beauty products for the environmentally-minded loved one.

Toronto’s first Japanese convenience store has gone from one tiny shop in Kensington to a second, much larger location at STC. Find a huge selection of Sanrio goods, ankle socks and rare Japanese snacks here.

This American luxury candy brand finally hit the city with outposts in the Nordstroms at Eaton Centre and Yorkdale. There's also the standalone stores at First Canadian Place and Square One for the perfect gift: think boxes of of boozy gummy bears made with Dom Perignon.

The flagship of this Japanese lifestyle store has re-opened at the Atrium, and it’s so, so much better than it was before. The best part: stations where you can add custom embroidery to your purchase, or get a photo printed on your Muji tote bag.

Have any friends missing home? Or maybe just someone obsessed with East Coast culture? You’re in luck, because the owner of Craig’s Cookies has just opened up a tiny shop next door stocked with Newfoundland staples like Cream Crisps and Ricker Mercer books.

It’s totally fine to buy a gift from the dollar store, especially if it’s from this famous Chinese dollar store brand at the Eaton Centre. There’s plenty of essentials here from pens to adorable totes and snacks that will go easy on any budget.

This classic Roncy gift store now has a new store in Leslieville. Pretty much a one-stop shop for all things festive, you’ll find a wall full of beautiful holiday cards, stockings from Wee Gallery, and precious Christmas ornaments from great brands like Xenia Taler.

This homegrown jewelry startup finally opened its first brick and mortar earlier this year after raising $5 million. Shop handcrafted jewelry at affordable prices, with new stock coming in to their Little Italy store every Monday.

Specializing in all things hand-made, this playful shop at Queen and Dufferin stocks a fantastic selection of rare pieces from desginers in Ghana, Uzbekistan, and Peru. There’s homegrown brands and beautiful ceramics too; prices range from affordable to major splurge.

The third location of this beloved independent bookstore, Type Books’ new Junction store has particularly good selections of design and cooking books. The store is also really pretty, so you’ll probably end up buying a book for yourself too.