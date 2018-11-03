Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago

jean machine toronto

Jean Machine is closing all of its stores after 42 years in Toronto

Torontonians now have one less place to get pieces for our Canadian tuxedos.

Jean Machine is shutting down in 2019 after 42 years in business. The long-standing retailer stocks classic denim brands like Buffalo David Bitton, Guess and Silver Jeans Co.

Out of 24 Ontario stores, 20 will close on January 31, 2019, the remaining four staying open until February 28, 2019. 

While it may seem as though denim is increasingly on trend these days and has always had status as a wardrobe staple, even a re-branding of the store couldn’t keep the doors open.

Toronto’s Yorkdale store was a prototype for the changes, which included a shift to a more industrial feel and roomier changing areas. 

Jean Machine is no longer selling gift cards and all sales are now final, though they are accepting gift cards until the January 31 date. The online store remains open until further notice. 

