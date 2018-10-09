Toronto beauty brand Deciem says it’s shutting down

The wildly popular Toronto-based beauty brand Deciem is apparently shutting down, but it may be temporary.

In a strange, almost incoherent video posted to the company's Instagram page, CEO Brandon Truaxe announced that almost everyone involved with the company is involved in criminal activity.

"A revolution is coming. Every one of you who has been laughing aT me will with certainty face criminal prosecution," the caption reads, with typos.

The caption and video also include mentions of Donald Trump, H&M, Estee Lauder, Tom Ford, Richard Branson, and dozens more.

After the video was posted, an email was sent to all Deciem employees. It instructed the company to shut down all stores except the Spitalfields location in the U.K.

Truaxe then stated he wants to reopen all the stores in two months.

"Hi everyone, I'm Brandon Truaxe, founder of Deciem. This is the final post of Deceim, which we will shut down all operations until further notice, which will be about two months."

Fans of the brand, and I know you are plentiful, fear not. If all goes according to the strange and spontaneous plan, you'll be able to get your hands on your hyaluronic acid soon enough.