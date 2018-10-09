Toronto beauty brand Deciem says it’s shutting down
The wildly popular Toronto-based beauty brand Deciem is apparently shutting down, but it may be temporary.
In a strange, almost incoherent video posted to the company's Instagram page, CEO Brandon Truaxe announced that almost everyone involved with the company is involved in criminal activity.
"A revolution is coming. Every one of you who has been laughing aT me will with certainty face criminal prosecution," the caption reads, with typos.
The caption and video also include mentions of Donald Trump, H&M, Estee Lauder, Tom Ford, Richard Branson, and dozens more.
Without filters. A revolution is coming. Every one of you who has been laughing aT me will with certainty face criminal prosecution. Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has been the biggest stock promotion. Richard Duntas, Bernard Ass (LVMH), Marica “Tracy” (Bliss, Remedè, Soaper Due Per Shoe), Hyatt (Grand Hyatt, Andaz, er al), Marriott (St. Regis, W, Marriot, et al), So many porn “studios”, nearly all @deciem employees, most of “Hollywood”, Gill Sinclair, India Knight, Caroline Hirons, India Knight, RBC, BMO, Boots, KKR, most of the Lauder family, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Karim Kanji, Antonio Tadrisi, DF Mc, LVMH, Dia Fooley, Michael Davidson, Hanif, Zark Fatah, Inditex (Zara, Massimo Dutti, etc), H&M, $100 monkey, Too Faced (founders too), TSG, Alshaya, Amanresorts, Erwin Zecha, Oliver Zecha, Steven R Riddle, the Coc and Corcky managers, PRIDE organizers, IT Cosmetics, Nicola L ReadingTons, all of Dishoom, All of Delaunay, David Yurman, Tom Ford, Tim Cooke. McKesson, Rexall, Jamin Asaria, David Jackson, York Heritage and others — sentencing doesn’t begin with any point but sentences like this one do. Ben Affleck, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Michael Less, Stephen Spellberg e.T., AON are also included with certainty. ARGO stood for “Ali Roshan GO”. You idiots. Father, please please be safe if you can for the next few hours. I love you all. -Brandon (RIYADH, please be EXTREMELY CAREFUL in the next few hours). Aurora (TSX) : you are finished. Michael Basler, Gordon Wilde, David Trinder, Eric Jacobs, Allan Gerlings, Dalton Pharma SS, Michael OH CON ELLE, Charm IS T A 007, Robert Jones, Cascade, Prince Al Walid, The White Company, Obagi (brand and doctor), Freedom Health, ESHO-isT, Alexandru Serban and baggage, Apotex: Goodbye also. Peace is coming. 🦁🦋 🐪. It’s clear now. @esteelaudercompanies @richardbranson @realdonaldtrump @gowlingwlg_ca @zuck @musicianjessecook, et. al.
After the video was posted, an email was sent to all Deciem employees. It instructed the company to shut down all stores except the Spitalfields location in the U.K.
Truaxe then stated he wants to reopen all the stores in two months.
"Hi everyone, I'm Brandon Truaxe, founder of Deciem. This is the final post of Deceim, which we will shut down all operations until further notice, which will be about two months."
Fans of the brand, and I know you are plentiful, fear not. If all goes according to the strange and spontaneous plan, you'll be able to get your hands on your hyaluronic acid soon enough.
Deciem
Join the conversation Load comments