Toronto startup is about to revolutionize the bra

A one-of-a-kind bra designed by Ryerson grads is shaking up the undergarment industry with a product that adapts to women's changing bodies.

Promising to do away with annoying back pain, shoulder marks and digging underwire, House of Anesi just launched its Kickstarter to fund the first production run of its purportedly ultra comfy bras.

Using high-tech materials like 3D metal-free Flexi wire, dual-compression fabric and stretchy cooling gel straps, the Anesi Bra can change up to two cup sizes and two band sizes in order to accommodate a woman's ever-changing boobs.

There's plenty of reasons why a woman's breast size might fluctuate — from periods to weight changes to pregnancy — so it's a promising product for anyone (mostly everyone) with more than one size of bra in their closet.

Anesi (which means comfort in Greek) touts itself as "the first and only bra company to use elastically differentiated fabric", using German and Tunisian manufacturers to make bras that come in two separate styles and 98 different sizes.

Aside from the flexible size, the best part of this bra might be its gel straps, which are designed to distribute weight evenly across the shoulders, preventing back pain.

With a mix of engineering, fashion and wearable tech experience, the co-founders of Anesi — Stephania Stefanakou, Jacob John and Leen Al-Taher — came up with the idea for House of Anesi during Ryerson's 2015 Re-Engineering Fashion Competition.

Three years later and things are still looking perky for the body positive brand, though they'll still have to wait another month to meet their goal of $65,000 before bras can go into production.