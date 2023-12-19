The top 10 skin care stores in Toronto

Skin care stores in Toronto are there for you when you need something a little more specific than whatever's on the shelves at Shoppers Drug Mart, and you can't deal with the crowds at Sephora. Whether your skin craves fragrance-free, all-natural formulations or world-renowned boutique lines, you'll be able to find that glow you're looking for.

Here are my picks for the top skin care stores in Toronto.

'The Ordinary' on West Queen West is a go-to for anyone looking for simple, affordable skincare with no frills. You may have to ask one of their in-store experts for help interpreting the product names (unless you're a chemist,) but it'll be absolutely worth it.

This Leslieville healthy living store carries a huge selection of natural skincare brands, from Salt & Stone to F.Miller and beyond. You can also pick up necessities like SPF and spot treatments.

If you've got a high skin care budget, book it over to (where else?) Rosedale. This Yonge and Roxborough salon, in addition to a menu of luxurious beauty procedures, will sell you some of the skin care world's best brands to go, including Eve Lom, Rodin, Skinceuticals and Dermalogica.

This Vancouver-based facial bar on Ossington also boasts a large selection of high quality skin care products that you can take home with you after your service or simply pick up when you need a refill.

This Vancouver-based line with multiple locations in Toronto has the distinction of using absolutely zero synthetic ingredients in their products, from toners and cleansers to serums and moisturizers that are all scented with delectable essential oils.

While the products at this Summerhill beauty and skincare shop certainly don't come cheap, it's for good reason; every product is extensively vetted to be sustainable, natural, and, most importantly, actually good. Detox Market also has locations in the Entertainment District and in Union Station.

You might recognize this boujie skincare brand by the incredible smells that emanate from it at all times. Now with six locations in the city, it's getting a little too easy to drop $60 on a single facial cleanser, but totally worth it.

This sustainable Upper Beaches shop specializes in affordable waste-free, natural skincare and lifestyle goods. Here, you can find an array of natural serums, cleansers and moisturizers from the in-house brand at great prices.

They made their name as a Toronto chain of skin-oriented spas, but it's worth stopping in for some shopping as well. They've formulated a number of natural in-house lines, including an ayurveda-focused collection and one geared toward men.

This Eglinton West storefront carries the HB Face line of cruelty free skincare and beauty products. With simple, minimalistic packaging and easy-to-follow instructions, you may just find your new go-to skincare products when you visit.