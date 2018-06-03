The top 10 kids furniture stores in Toronto

Kids furniture stores in Toronto offer innovative and stylish options for the little humans in your life. With special consideration given to durability and practicality, these retailers carry an array of options that remain child-friendly without sacrificing esthetics.

Here are my picks for the top kids furniture stores in Toronto.

The high-end store at Strachan and Queen beloved by parents, with an eye for modern design, is on the pricey side, but definitely hard to resist. Your tot probably doesn't need a $500 high chair, but it sure is pretty!

This stylish shop at Carlaw and Queen has a great selection of unique kids furniture. It's on the pricier side, but the stock is expertly curated, ranging in pieces for newborns to (hard to please) tweens and teens.

Carrying their own exclusive line, Pottery Barn Kids in Yorkdale or Sherway Gardens offers good quality furniture in classic styles. Their selection of kids seating is especially fun and they offer personalization on select pieces.

After establishing themselves out west, this stylish shop expanded to Toronto with a shop on Bayview at Manor Road East, and a soon-to-be open shop in Richmond Hill. Here you'll find stylish kid-sized furniture like mini-me vanities and cube couches.

This household name (literally) is a go-to for many parents looking to furnish on a budget. Their extendable beds — that grow as your child does — means your little one will have a bed that fits, from toddler to teen.

This shop near Davenport and Yonge carries stylish and innovative (and sometimes pricey) lines like Oeuf and Stokke. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better selection of quality kids gear in the city.

This shop near Lawrence and Bathurst carries three high quality furniture collections: Natart, Oeuf and Dutailier where you can snag some really beautiful pieces — at a higher cost bracket.

The high-end boutique carries a handful of pieces, but the prices are definitely reasonable — especially in the sale section. If you're thinking about a kids-sized Panton chair from Julien Armand or a Bloomingville Bamboo side table, add this Summerhill shop to your visit list.

This shop has been in business for over 50 years and is an institution of sorts near Landsdowne and Glencairn. Whether traditional or modern, their bunk beds are high-quality and wonderfully functional: stairs that double as drawers, a pullout trundle bed for sleepovers, or bunks that un-stack into two singles.

This family-run business (since 1945!) at Dundas and Roncesvalles is known for their huge selection of baby stuff, but they've also got some fantastic furniture for kids on offer as well. For a fee, they will even deliver and assemble furniture (and take away all the boxes).