The top 10 shopping malls in Toronto

Shopping malls in Toronto may be places we all love to hate, but we still find ourselves there time after time — whether we're hunting for an outfit, grabbing a bite to eat, or looking for an escape from bad weather.

Here are my picks for the top shopping malls in Toronto.

A trip to this North York mall usually starts off with a stressful experience trying to secure a parking spot. However, once you're finished that battle, you have access to 250+ stores including AllSaints, Canada Goose and Oak + Fort.

Sometimes unfairly maligned for being east of Victoria Park, this Scarborough mall is a useful, logically planned resource for shoppers more interested in variety than marble floors and designer duds. It's a mix of major chains, big box retailers, and independent shops.

This Etobicoke mall is home to many of the same shops as the Eaton Centre, Yorkdale and Bayview Village, adequately servicing west-enders with plenty of upscale choices. The mall, best known for its iconic tented roof, is the city's best for a day of relaxed window shopping.

This North York shopping centre manages to pack a lot — books, booze, small appliances, toys, and fashion for every age and budget — into a manageable space, meaning shoppers can find everything they want without having to give up an entire day.

This outdoor complex has brought highbrow shopping to what was once a humble neighbourhood. The European piazza feel of the central courtyard, plus dining options that stay open late, inject some liveliness to the area. You can also find big brand stores like Anthropologie and Aritzia here.

It may be rather overcrowded and inefficient, but the city's largest mall remains a fashion destination, with stores like Saks, Uniqlo, and Alo Yoga. It's important to note that it's best to stay away on weekends and holidays, unless you fancy a trip to the human zoo.

As one of Toronto's pricier malls, this is a great place to visit for when it's payday or you're in desperate need of some retail therapy. High-end shops like Davids, Olsen, and Brian Bailey line the halls.

This massive open-air shopping and lifestyle complex houses a host of your favourite stores, great restaurants, and a Sweat and Tonic luxury gym.

The best part of this Leslieville shopping centre is the wide array of food offerings, from Greek to Caribbean and everything in between. Also home to some big box stores like Walmart and Winners as well as healthcare providers, Gerrard Square is a one-stop-shop for all of life's necessities.

Although this mall hasn't always had the best reputation, it actually has everything that folks in the neighbourhood could possibly need. Located across the street from Dufferin Grove Park, you'll find a mix of standard big-box mall stores like Sephora and H&M plus independent stores and even a few outlets.