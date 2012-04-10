10 places to get jewellery supplies in Toronto

Jewellery supplies in Toronto are at stores for DIY lovers who want to deck out their jewellery collections with some homemade bling. From beads to repair tools to kits for beginners, these stores have the necessities for any of your glam projects.

Here are my picks for the top places to get jewellery supplies in Toronto

This store in Little India has beads made of all materials, from bone, ceramic, wood and seeds which are great for loom work and embroidery. They’ve also got materials from stringing and classes on jewellery-making and wirework classes.

Located right in the heart of the fabric store neighbourhood, this basic little shop at Queen and Spadina often runs of sales on pendants, sterling silver, and metal pieces, with BOGO deals on Japanese cube beads semi-precious stones.

With jewellery-making goods in the front and vintage clothes in the back, this Kensington spot has a great selection of unique beads and buttons. With a smaller selection than others, this store focuses on rare materials like clasps, charms and gems.

It’s hard to miss the fun retro font of this purple and yellow sign by Queen and Spadina. This store is a one stop shop for DIY materials, from ribbons in every colour you could want and glass beads at decent prices.

Located right next to Bling Bling, the interior of this store is much more refined than its counterparts, ergo more expensive, with jewellery organized in woodsy cases that help to make the process of scouting the perfect materials a little less hectic.

This nondescript East York store looks a little blase from the outside, but inside you’ll find a huge space that houses all the materials for serious DIY jewellery makers. You can spend hours going through their massive selection of Swarovski stones plus Czech and seed beads.

If you’re obsessed with perusing through beads, this store by Eglinton and Warden is the place for you. Affordable prices you’ll find extensive styles and new arrivals coming often make this a favourite for the city’s bead lovers.

Located just a few minutes from Bead Dynasty, this outlet is a strong contender with tons of sales, good parking and materials like gems and feathers that are perfect for those getting ready for Caribana.

It’s almost guaranteed you’ll find all the necessary tools at this humongous store in Eglinton Town Centre. From pliers to bails, clasps, spacers and crimps, this store will have you on your way to making some sophisticated pieces at home.

As its name suggests, this store on Silver Star Boulevard focuses on crystal beads. China glass, preciosa crystal and Swarovski everything can be found here, along with good clearance sales that can slash as much as 50 percent off items.