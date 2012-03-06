Fashion & Style
5 places to find custom shoes in Toronto

Finding places to get custom shoes in Toronto isn't easy. Maybe people just don't think of custom shoes, or maybe they really do like their brand names. Despite any reservations, customized shoes are definitely an underrated way to achieve great style and comfort.

Here's a round-up of places to snag custom shoes in Toronto.

Nick's Custom Footwear and Shoe Repair

This family-owned shop at the corner of Dupont and St. George in The Annex do almost everything: riding boots, golf shoes, cowboy boots, hiking boots, dress shoes, penny loafers... the list goes on. 

Rogues Custom

Near the corner of Huntley and Linden streets, a few minutes from Sherbourne Station, you'll find this custom shoemaker who makes shoes in all sizes and widths. Within 8 to 10 weeks of ordering, they'll have a pair delivered to your door.

Hand Made Shoes (Nasser Vies)

A true and seasoned artist, Vies constructs shoes out of canvas, leather, snake skin, suede, linen, you name it. He's designed shoe-weapon hybrids for the TV series Nikita, leatherwork for Pacific Rim, and tango shoes for Robert Duvall.

Tanya Heath Paris

Calling all heel-wearers, this Yorkville boutique definitely has something for you. They sell beautiful shoes that have the ability to transform — literally — with the click of a button: pick your shoe and then pick a few different heels that you want to wear for a look that is completely unique. 

Hi Tech Canadian Custom Shoe Lab

These guys in Mississauga, near the intersection of Britannia and Tomken roads, will make your tootsies more comfortable than ever before. Although they do take style into consideration, they specialize in relieving sensitive feet — even taking a 3D cast of your foot to get the perfect fit.

Lead photo by

@roguescustom. With files from Sabrina Maddeaux.

