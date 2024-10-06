Chef is winning over Toronto diners with food pop-up that pays homage to his family

A food pop-up in Toronto that's already getting attention is one chef's way of honouring his family while exploring his own Filipino heritage.

Prolific Toronto chef and self-described "proud father of three beautiful daughters," Jeffrey Miranda, has more than made his mark on the city's culinary scene over the past 12 years, working in the renowned kitchens of Buca Yorkville, DaiLo and Grey Gardens over the course of his career.

Most recently, he's been holding court at East Chinatown's Oji Seichi as the Executive Sous Chef, while also being both the brains and the brawn behind his Filipino food pop-up, Tito Johnny's.

"Tito Johnny's is a flavour forward food movement that pays respect to Filipino food through a diasporic Filipino perspective," Jeffrey tells blogTO when asked to describe the project in his own words.

"It's a classic feeling of nostalgia through each bite, transporting you to a special time and place," he adds, "Tito Johnny's represents family, memories, and togetherness."

He means that quite literally, because many of the dishes he's churning out at his "Kain Tayo" pop-ups (held, appropriately, at Oji Seichi) as well as the brand's pre-packaged finish-at-home dishes he sells, have come from a desire to reconnect with his own cultural heritage.

"My parents came to Canada at different times in the 60s (one of the earliest waves of Filipinos) and met here in Toronto," Jeffrey tells blogTO.

"Because of the time period they came, it was all about assimilating into Canadian culture," he elaborates, noting that, while he did grow up eating Filipino food, North American food was served equally in his home.

"My family also did not eat pork or seafood, which is the bulk of Filipino food so when I started to explore Filipino food more as an adult, I was immersed in many dishes I had not eaten before," he says. "I am still exploring and that is one of the reasons I started the Kain Tayo pop-up series."

As a member of the Filipino diaspora in Toronto, Jeffery tells blogTO, he didn't grow up learning many of the cooking techniques or recipes that are typically passed down from generation to generation.

Instead, he's devoted considerable time during his culinary career to getting in touch with them, learning and cultivating the skills and flavours he now uses (and continues to explore) with Tito Johnny's.

The name Tito Johnny's itself also has a tender family connection for Jeffrey.

"The name Tito Johnny’s comes from my late brother who passed away 25 years ago," he explains. "He was someone who loved life, lived it unapologetically, and always made time for family. This is what it's all about."

The initial seed for Tito Johnny's was planted, Jeffrey tells blogTO, when he and his partner embarked on a road trip across the United States just before the birth of their first child, with the end goal of a meal at Bad Saint, a buzzy Filipino spot in Washington, DC.

"Along the way there and back, we ate some amazing food," he says. "Lobster rolls in Boston, Philly cheesesteaks in Philadelphia, pit beef sandwiches in Baltimore and some of the best hotdogs and chili in DC. That trip set the stage for what Tito Johnny's could be."

From there, the concept progressed from creating marinated meat packs for family and friends to pitching Kain Tayo, his five-part pop-up series at Oji Seichi which each pays homage to a different element of Filipino cuisine and culture.

The series, which is set to wrap up at a yet-to-be-determined date in October (keep an eye on Tito Johnny's social media for details) has been comprised of a six-course tasting menu Filipino Heritage Dinner, Salo-Salo Karaoke Brunch, Late Night in Malate Barbecue and Mereinda, where Jeffrey served up a selection of snacks.

Wrapping up the series will be a "Barrio Fiesta" with Halo-Halo Bar to celebrate the culmination of the Kain Tayo Project.

In spite of the innaugural pop-up series soon winding down, though, Jeffrey tells blogTO that he plans to continue hosting dinners and pop-ups throughout the year, as well as potentially finding a brick-and-mortar to make Tito Johnny's a permanent fixture in the city.

"Opening a restaurant in the future would be a nice touch to make all my dreams a reality," he says. "Somewhere I can share with my family, friends and the city of Toronto."