The 10 hottest new restaurants in Toronto right now

The hottest new restaurants in Toronto are serving up specialized menus in groovy interiors, adding even more options to an already overflowing landscape of perfect places to go on your next night out.

From global chains expanding with their first location in the city to utterly new concepts creating eclectic menus that have something for everyone, there's no denying that these restaurants have the X factor, and the wait times to score a reservation are the proof.

Here are some of the hottest new restaurants in Toronto right now.

The latest exploit by celebrated Toronto-based Chef David Schwartz (MIMI Chinese, Sunny's Chinese) has landed on Lower Ossington, serving steakhouse classics alongside Old World deli staples like Chicken Liver Toast and Pastrami (served sans-rye).

If the names Le Swan or Grey Gardens stir up a grumble in your stomach, you're in luck, because restaurateurs Jen Agg, James Santon, David Grieg and Jake Skakun are back with their latest concept on Geary Avenue, which features a number of steakhouse-inspired dishes alongside more unique offerings.

This globally-renowned, Montreal-based chain has finally planted roots in Toronto, taking on the Financial District with their luxe fresh seafood offerings alongside Mediterranean mezes and house specialties created by Chef Costas Spiliadis.

Plant-based diners in Toronto (or even those who just love finding new ways to eat diner staples) find a new refuge in this Dundas West joint by the same people behind vegan Italian eatery, Gia. Here, you can dine on staples from Salmon Beurre Blanc to Italian subs all made without any animal-based products.

The mysterious little sister to Little India's Lake Inez has lande and it simply does not disappoint. Offering a small selection of unique and playful dishes (see: Smart Food Shrimp Toast and the Classic Coney Dog) amid a dimly-lit, romantic atmosphere.

While opening a new King West rooftop patio in the fall may perhaps seem like bad timing, the weather this season and the near-constant flow of traffic to this American-style Italian spot inspired by classic New York spots has proven that it can hold its own even outside of patio primetime. Bonus points for their utterly Instagrammable awnings and light posts.

Michelin-approved French restaurant, Pompette, was reborn this year, transforming its Little Italy space into something co-founder Jonathan Bauer calls"simpler" and "fresh."

Turns out, that means elegant cocktails, expansive wine offerings, and a menu full of accessible-yet-elevated French and Italian dishes that have breathed new life (and a non-stop flow of patrons) into the restaurant.

This Vancouver-based chain has finally landed on King West, much to the delight and praise of Toronto's vocal sushi-loving community.

On a mission to introduce as many people as possible to the joy of the humble hand roll, this restaurant serves a broad selection of fresh fish and vegetables served in the hand roll format. Order a set menu for a complete meal or a la carte when you simply need a pick-me-up.

This Montreal-based pizzeria has opened its first Toronto location in the Beaches, setting up their oven, which cooks pizzas at 900 degrees Fahrenheit, in a quaint space next to the entrance of Kew Gardens.

Here, you'll find a selection of Neapolitan-style pies, ranging from simple classics like Margarita and Diavola to more unique offerings such as one topped with Montreal Smoked Meat.

The original Ossington location of this cafe-turned-Mediterranean spot has been a stylish spot to see and be seen for four years, and they've finally expanded their reach by opening a sister location in Rosedale. Expect the same casual assortment of small plates, sandwiches and coffee drinks by day and heartier dishes paired with great wine once the sun sets.