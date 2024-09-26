Iconic Toronto restaurant destroyed by fire finally reopening this week

An iconic Toronto restaurant that was forced to close down after a fire broke out in their kitchen is finally reopening this week.

More than a year after local favourite Northern Indian and Pakistani restaurant, Lahore Tikka House went, quite literally, up in flames, they're gearing up to reopen this weekend.

A staple in Little India for nearly 30 years, even if you've never eaten there, members of the community will easily recognize the sprawling, orange building that the restaurant has called home ever since day one.

After the restaurant's many devoted regulars got a false scare in 2022 when a rental listing popped up for the restaurant (it turned out they were merely renting out a space on their second floor), patrons' worst nightmares were realized when, in June of 2023, the restaurant actually did close down indefinitely following a severe fire that damaged much of the building.

Turning lemons into lemonade, the restaurant moved all of its operations to a food truck, Tikka, that permanently resided in Lahore Tikka House's parking lot while they worked towards getting the restaurant back into tip-top shape, and were able to garner a decent following to keep business rolling in the meantime.

After a lengthy, laborious renovation period, the time has almost come for the restaurant's fans to dine among its colourful walls once again: Lahore Tikka House is officially reopening for business as of Friday, Sept. 27.

While Tikka will keep operating once the brick-and-mortar opens up once again, it'll be leaving the Little India nest, focusing on expanding Lahore Tikka House's reach in Toronto and introducing catering options for the business.

Lahore Tikka House is located at 1365 Gerrard East.