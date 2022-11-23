Eat & Drink
Zoe Demarco
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Lahore Tikka House

Lahore Tikka House scares loyal Toronto customers with rent listing

Eat & Drink
Zoe Demarco
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Lahore Tikka House, one of Toronto's most popular Pakistani restaurants, is renting out part of its space. But fear not, as the beloved establishment has no plans on closing its doors any time soon.

Located at 1365 Gerrard Street East, the second floor of the two-storey, 7,510-square-foot building was recently listed at a shockingly low $29 per month.Lahore Tikka HouseThe listing initially sparked fear amongst loyal customers, some of whom took to Twitter to voice their despair.

Some reminisced on times spent at the storied restaurant.

And others lamented the potential loss of an institution.

Luckily for patrons, Lahore Tikka House has confirmed to blogTO that the restaurant remains open for business, and that they are just renting out space on the second floor.

Featuring wall-to-wall windows, high ceilings, and impressive tile work, the listing boasts that "anything is possible" in the magnificent space, which also offers a spacious patio, rooftop, and ample parking.

Lahore Tikka HousePossible plans include a daycare, school, office, retail space, or even another restaurant.Lahore Tikka House

The listing urges anyone with an idea to reach out, but to "please be discreet."Lahore Tikka House

Known for their fresh kebabs, tikka dishes, and curries, Lahore Tikka House was founded in 1996 by Alnoor Sayani, a Ugandan immigrant of Pakistani descent. Lahore Tikka HouseSayani began his foray as a restaurateur by selling roasted corn on the streets of Little India before creating the South Asian hub that is Lahore Tikka House.

Lead photo by

realtor.ca
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Here's why a Toronto bar isn't showing the FIFA 2022 World Cup on TV

Toronto restaurant known for pretty back patio permanently closing after over 15 years

Lahore Tikka House scares loyal Toronto customers with rent listing

Restaurants at a Toronto food hall complain of different Uber Eats delivery zones

Toronto restaurant famous for its dim sum nailed with 8 infractions by health inspectors

People are obsessing over Dan Levy's new show The Big Brunch

Billionaire Canadian grocery tycoon Galen Weston Jr. just keeps getting richer

South Korean fried chicken chain opening first ever Toronto location