Iconic Toronto restaurant moves its operations to a food truck in a parking lot

A restaurant in Toronto is turning lemons into lemonade with their new food truck after a fire severely damaged their iconic building.

Since 1996, Lahore Tikka House in Little India has been, quite possibly, the city's most popular spots for Northern Indian and Pakistani cuisine, beloved for not only its droolworthy dishes, but its colourful, immersive atmosphere and expansive seating.

After locals had a scare back in 2022 when a rental listing went up for the property (not to fear, they were just renting out the top floor,) the restaurant's many fans had their worst nightmares realized in June of 2023, when a fire broke out at the restaurant, forcing them to close indefinitely.

Now, though, almost a year after the fire that changed everything, the restaurant is operating out of a food truck located in the property's parking lot.

The food truck, Tikka, is "a temporary solution to give back to [the] community," owner Adam Sayani, who's the son of late Founder, Alnoor Sayani, tells blogTO.

Having opened on Mother's Day of this year, the truck pumps out some of the restaurant's most beloved dishes, like grilled kebabs and curries, to keep devoted regulars happy and fed as the restaurant rebuilds from the fire.

"We thought it would be a good idea to get a food truck to give back to our community and customers who have supported us since 1996," says Adam.

The truck will also, once the restaurant finally reopens, create opportunity for catering and expansion in and beyond the city, Adam tells blogTO.

"Lahore Tikka House was founded by my father in 1996. He passed away in 2013 and my mother did an incredible job to keep the family legacy going. Now it's my turn, to take on the mantle and hopefully take the business to new heights," he says.

Things have been going well with the food truck, Adam tells blogTO, but there's even better news for fans of Lahore Tikka House: the restaurant should finally be reopening this summer.

"We will be having both the restaurant and the food truck operating together in August," he says, though the exact reopening date of Lahore Tikka House is still to be determined.

You can visit Tikka from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends at 1365 Gerrard East.