Popular Toronto Italian restaurant is expanding with new location

A Toronto Italian restaurant that's attracted some celebrity attention over the years is expanding their footprint in the city with a brand new concept.

Since 2022, Danny's Pizza Tavern has been a stalwart in Little Italy, serving up far more than just pizza to throngs of in-the-know Toronto foodies.

The restaurant seamlessly blends the unpretentious atmosphere of a European tavern with a slew of midwestern American classics, from chopped salad and vinegar chicken to their hefty 7 oz. Tavern burger alongside their famous Tavern pies.

In the wake of two years of smashing success, Danny's is now expanding with a brand-new concept to give Toronto even more chances to dine on the delectable pies.

The new location, Danny's Next Door, will live up to its name — quite literally taking up residence next door to the original Pizza Tavern location.

According to Danny's co-owner, Danny Barna, there will "definitely be some connective tissue between Danny's and Danny's Next Door in terms of vibe and aesthetic."

"The main difference is that Next Door will be more of a casual bar than a sit down restaurant," Danny tells blogTO, meaning no reservations and no two-hour seating limit.

Danny also tells blogTO that, while Danny's Next Door won't be categorizing itself as a sports bar, they will be playing sports games.

In terms of menu, you'll be able to dine on Danny's iconic Tavern Pies alongside some of the restaurant's other classic dishes, plus a selection of bites exclusive to Next Door.

While the exact opening date for Danny's Next Door has yet to be confirmed, Danny tell blogTO that the team has their sights set on late fall of this year.

In the meantime, you can visit Danny's Pizza Tavern at 611 College Street to get a taste of what's to come.